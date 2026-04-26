Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Toss Update, PSL: IU To Field First; Check Playing XIs

Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Toss Update, PSL: IU have won the toss and elected to bowl first in match 40 at the National Stadium, Karachi, April 26

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Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans, IPL 2026
IU will take on MS in match 40 of IPL 2026 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, April 26. Photo: X/@thepslt20
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IU have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • MS are currently at the 2nd spot

  • IU need to win this match to confirm qualification into playoffs

Islamabad United (IU) will lock horns with Multan Sultans (MS) in the last group match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, April 26.

MS are currently sitting comfortably at the 2nd position in the points table with six wins and three losses in nine matches. They will aim to win the match to bolster their position at the 2nd spot and play qualifier 1 against Peshawar Zalmi.

IU are currently just under MS in the standings with five wins and four losses in nine games. They need to win to secure a playoff berth, and a big margin victory could even push them to the top two.

MS thrashed IU by 5 wickets in the last encounter of the season, when they chased down a 172-run target on the back of a blistering half-century by Josh Philippe.

Check out the live score of the match here.

Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Toss

Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

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Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field. - X/@thepslt20
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: MS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
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Islamabad United (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Ashton Turner(c), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The final group match of PSL 2026 between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will not be televised in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. You can still follow the match here.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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