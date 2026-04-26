Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: MS Aim To Secure Playoff Berth Against IU

IU will take on MS in match 40 of IPL 2026 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, April 26. X/@thepslt20
Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 40 of the Pakistan Super League between IU and MS at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, April 26. IU are currently comfortably placed third in the points table with 10 points from five wins and four losses in nine matches. They just need to win to enter the playoffs comfortably. On the other hand, MS have already qualified for the playoffs with 12 points from six wins and three losses in nine games. They would want to win this match to secure their second position and potentially face Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1. Check out the live score and real-time highlights of the match here.
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Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Standings: IU (3rd), MS (2nd)
Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 40 of PSL 2026 between IU and MS at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, April 26. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.