Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Kings Face Sultans In Critical Battle For Playoff Survival

Multan Sultans players in action during PSL 2026 match at National Stadium in Karachi. MultanSultans/X

Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match 28 at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 19, Sunday. Both teams are looking to recover from recent setbacks, making this afternoon clash a critical juncture for their playoff aspirations. Currently sitting in seventh place with three wins from six matches, Karachi Kings are desperate to snap a three-match losing streak. Despite a strong start to the season, their momentum has stalled, most recently falling to an eight-wicket defeat against Islamabad United. The Kings will rely heavily on acting captain Moeen Ali (standing in for David Warner) and explosive finisher Azam Khan, who leads their batting charts with 187 runs. With Hasan Ali leading the bowling attack (10 wickets), Karachi must find clinical execution on their home turf to keep their top-four hopes alive. Multan Sultans enter the game in a stronger position, holding third place with four wins from six games. Although they suffered a 24-run loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous outing, they remain favorites. Opener Sahibzada Farhan has been their standout performer, amassing 249 runs. Under captain Ashton Turner, the Sultans boast a balanced squad featuring Steven Smith and Mohammad Nawaz, looking to exploit a National Stadium pitch that historically favors chasing teams. Follow play-by-play updates of the KK vs MS match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Apr 2026, 01:50:01 pm IST Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads Karachi Kings: Saad Baig(w), Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali(c), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, David Warner, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Ismail, Tabraiz Shamsi, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Momin Qamar, Awais Zafar, Atizaz Habib Khan, Shehzad Gul