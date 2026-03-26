Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

Summary of this article
Carolina Marin announces retirement with social media post
Third serious knee injury cut short Spaniard's career
Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed 32-year-old's last professional appearance
All-time badminton great Carolina Marin brought the curtains down on her illustrious career on Thursday (March 26, 2026) after failing to fully recover from a third serious knee injury. The Spaniard, a three-time world champion, famously edged past India's PV Sindhu in the Rio 2016 final to become the only woman from outside Asia to win the Olympic singles gold medal.
Marin wrote on social media that her "journey in professional badminton has come to an end.” She is the first woman to win three world championships (in 2014, 2015 and 2018), and was ranked No. 1 for a record 66 weeks. She also clinched a record seven European championships.
The left-handed player has been out of professional action since the 2024 Paris Olympics when she tore the ACL in her right knee for a second time during the semi-finals. She was winning that match until she collapsed in agony on the court. Marin tried a knee brace but lasted only two more points. She was too badly injured to play the bronze medal match.
“I actually did go out while on the court, in Paris in 2024, but we just didn’t know it at that time,” Marin said on Thursday.
Incessant Injuries Took Toll On Body
The 32-year-old first tore the ACL in her right knee in 2019. She recovered but ruptured the ACL in her left knee and was unable to defend her Olympic title at Tokyo in 2021. Marin rallied to defeat Olympic champion Li Xuerui in the final of the 2014 worlds, retained the crown in 2015 and achieved an unprecedented third title in 2018. She was only matched in 2025 by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
Marin made the retirement announcement before the European championship to be held in her hometown of Huelva, Spain, next month. “I wanted us to see each other for one last time on the court," she said, “but not if it meant putting my body at risk.”
She added that the recurring injury had forced her to take the difficult call, opting to prioritise her long-term health over a final appearance on court. "I wish I had gotten the opportunity to end my career in a different way, but sometimes in life, things don't always go the way that we want it to and we have to accept that."
"Thank you for never letting me fall, for being by my side, and for supporting me in the hardest moments. Thank you for your unconditional love,” Marin said. Although she will not compete in Huelva, Marin said she will still be present at the championships.
"In a way, I will be retiring at Huelva, not with a racquet in my hand, but by giving back all the energy to the city where I was born and to experience an unforgettable week,” the Spaniard said. "I leave feeling very proud of everything I have achieved in the sport. Not just the titles, but also earning the respect of the sports world both on and off the court," she further stated.
"Marin has enjoyed a unique career, marked by success, ambition and a determination to excel that has inspired entire generations," the Spanish Badminton Federation said in a statement.
When did Carolina Marin win the Olympic gold medal?
Carolina Marin won the Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, beating India's PV Sindhu in the final.
At what age did Carolina Marin retire?
Carolina Marin retired at the age of 32.
How many world championships has Carolina Marin won?
Carolina Marin has won three badminton world championships: in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and is the first woman to do so.