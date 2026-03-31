Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

As he steps away from the roar of the stadium to the cadence of political life, the challenge for Paes will be to convert his individual brilliance on court into tangible impact off it -- in a vastly different and far more complex arena

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Leander Paes joins BJP
Representative image of Leander Paes Photo: File photo
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Summary of this article

  • Indian Tennis legend Leander Paes begins a new chapter in Politics

  • The 1992 Olympic Bronze medallist joins the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)

  • He had previously campaigned for West Bengal's ruling party TMC

Swapping diving volleys for a political pitch, Indian tennis great Leander Paes has begun a new chapter in his life. The 1996 Olympic medallist on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signalling the start of his life as a politician after a career that defined Indian tennis across generations.

The 51-year-old Paes has joined the ruling party ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal where Trinamool Congress is in power.

Interestingly, Paes had joined Mamata Banerjee's party in 2021 and also campaigned for TMC during the Goa elections in 2022.

For over three decades, Paes was the face of Indian tennis. He was one of few tennis players from the country who thrived on big occasions and hostile crowds.

His induction into the BJP now places him among a growing list of high-profile athletes seeking to translate sporting success into public service.

Paes first captured the nation's imagination with a bronze medal in the men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, a landmark achievement that ended India’s long wait for an individual Olympic podium finish.

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It remains one of the defining moments of his career.

Widely regarded as one of India's finest tennis players, Paes carved out a storied career defined by longevity and success in doubles.

Over the course of his career, Paes amassed 18 Grand Slam titles - eight in men’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles -- completing a career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. Known for his agility, reflex volleys and on-court intensity, he remained competitive on the professional circuit well into his 40s.

He was also the backbone of the Indian Davis Cup team for years, producing several memorable wins against higher-ranked opponents. He thrived on grass courts at home and troubled fancied rivals abroad with his spirit.

A linchpin of the India Davis Cup team, Paes delivered several memorable victories for the country, often punching above his weight.

His partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi -- popularly dubbed the 'Indian Express' -- brought India global recognition in doubles tennis, including multiple Grand Slam titles and ATP successes.

The TMC And Goa Connection

While this marks Paes' high-profile entry into politics, Paes has not been entirely removed from public life. With roots in Goa, he had earlier been seen as a potential entrant into electoral politics in the state, though he stopped short of contesting.

He had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in 2021 and party leader Mamata Banerjee had called the iconic player as her "younger brother".

As he steps away from the roar of the stadium to the cadence of political life, the challenge for Paes will be to convert his individual brilliance on court into tangible impact off it -- in a vastly different and far more complex arena.

Recently, he was elected as President of the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) and it won't be a surprise if he becomes a contender when the national federation AITA holds fresh elections after aligning its constitution with new National Sports Governance Act.

AITA had conducted its election in September 2024 but the results remain sealed in an envelop with Delhi High Court.

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