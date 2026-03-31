British Broadcast Engineer On IPL Duty Found Dead In Hotel; BCCI Assures Necessary Support To Family

76-year old Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer was found unconscious in a South Mumbai hotel and was taken to the hospital by the staff, where he was declared dead

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Tragic Incident In IPL 2026
BCCI assures of necessary support to the family of the deceased in an official statement Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Veteran British broadcast engineer, Jan William Langford dies in a South Mumbai hotel during IPL duty

  • A case of unnatural death has been registered by police and enquiries are underway

  • BCCI promises all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford's family in an official statement

The IPL governing council on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences on the untimely death of Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer who was working with the BCCI for the 2026 edition of the league, and assured help to his bereaved family.

The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

"The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home," the IPL said in a statement.

"The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford's family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continues to remain of utmost importance," the IPL added in the statement.

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Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches, the official said.

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.

Q

Who was Jan William Langford?

A

Jan William Langford was a veteran British broadcast engineer, who was found dead in Mumbai during IPL duty.

Q

What was the cause of Jan William Langford's death?

A

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway until now in this matter.

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