CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Leads Charge With Half-Century As Punjab Kings Secure Dominant 5-Wicket Victory

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's half-century draped in elegance and aggression in equal measure was the centrepiece in Punjab Kings' five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Shreyas (50 in 29 balls) and his 59-run alliance with Nehal Wadhera for the fourth wicket helped Punjab end up at 210 for five while chasing a competitive 209 on a dew-less Chepauk night, also consigning the hosts to their second successive defeat. It was Punjab’s second win on the trot, but there were other heroes too on the night for the PBKS. Priyansh Arya (39), Prabhsimran Singh (43), Cooper Connolly (36) all came up with mentionable contributions. Earlier, Ayush Mhatre showcased his abundant talent with a 43-ball 73, powering the Super Kings to a competitive 209 for five.

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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-43-Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis with batting partner Shashank Singh celebrate after wining against Chennai Super Kings' during the Indian Premier League cricket in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis, centre, during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, right, during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper Sanju Samson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Vijaykumar Vyshak, center looks as Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre talks to his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after hitting a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre plays a shotduring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Vijaykumar Vyshak
Punjab Kings' Vijaykumar Vyshak drops a catch of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, second right, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Vijaykumar Vyshak
Punjab Kings' Vijaykumar Vyshak, second left, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre, second right, with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis asks the Decision Review System (DRS) for the wicket Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma of during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya bowled out by Chennai Super Kings' Matt Henry during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Matt Henry
Chennai Super Kings' Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings players huddle together after losing a the Decision Review System (DRS) for the wicket of Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' Rahul Chahar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, center, celebrates the run out of Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, left, with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly reacts after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Matt Henry
Chennai Super Kings' Matt Henry, center, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 7 t20 cricket photos-Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis shakes hand with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after wining the Indian Premier League cricket against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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