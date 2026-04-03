CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Leads Charge With Half-Century As Punjab Kings Secure Dominant 5-Wicket Victory
Skipper Shreyas Iyer's half-century draped in elegance and aggression in equal measure was the centrepiece in Punjab Kings' five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Shreyas (50 in 29 balls) and his 59-run alliance with Nehal Wadhera for the fourth wicket helped Punjab end up at 210 for five while chasing a competitive 209 on a dew-less Chepauk night, also consigning the hosts to their second successive defeat. It was Punjab’s second win on the trot, but there were other heroes too on the night for the PBKS. Priyansh Arya (39), Prabhsimran Singh (43), Cooper Connolly (36) all came up with mentionable contributions. Earlier, Ayush Mhatre showcased his abundant talent with a 43-ball 73, powering the Super Kings to a competitive 209 for five.
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