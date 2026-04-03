Who Is 'Authentic' On Social Media? Debate Around Influencer Pujarini Pradhan Exposes Digital Gate-Keeping

Not just the social media world, but also the other industries have long worked to project and typecast rural people in narrow, often stereotypical ways. In mainstream Hindi cinema, many film directors are writing stories around rural life. Films and series like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Laapataa Ladies, Panchayat, and Dupahiya explore urban versions of rural India shaped by their imagination. In this portrayal, characters are often framed in ways that seek urban acceptance. The narratives frequently revolve around protagonists who are constantly struggling and their journeys are centred on climbing the ladder of success. These stories tend to focus on escaping poverty, entering elite professions, or achieving mainstream fame. Yet, even after reaching these milestones, the complete acceptance within the mainstream remains rare.