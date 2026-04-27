Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

Manual scavenging may be banned in India, but it continues to claim lives. Workers are still entering sewers without safety. It exposes a harsh reality where law and its implementation on the ground are disconnected.

Jagisha Arora
Jagisha Arora
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Manual scavenging India, sewer deaths 2026, Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act 2013
Sanitation workers from multiple states said they are forced into the work due to caste identity and lack basic safety gear while handling hazardous sewage. at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 25, 2026. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Workers continue to die in sewers and septic tanks while cleaning, and this is exposing the failure to enforce existing laws.

  • Many workers remain in the job due to a lack of alternative livelihoods, irregular income, and the absence of rehabilitation.

  • Contractors and authorities are not taking any responsibility, and this leads to poor investigations, making it difficult for justice for victims’ families.

Despite repeated claims of progress, little has changed for those working in sewers and septic tanks. Workers continue to die in entirely preventable circumstances. Despite legal bans and repeated assurances from the authorities, the practice remains widespread. Many are still exposed to toxic gases, unsafe conditions and severe risks.

In just the first four months of this year, 52 people lost their lives while cleaning sewers and septic tanks. Bezwada Wilson wrote in a post on X: “Parliament will never have a special session to discuss and eradicate this barbaric, caste-based practice.”

Manual scavenging remains banned under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. Outlook spoke to people still doing this work despite claims that it has ended.

“Hum bhooke mare kya? (Should we starve?)” asks Jaypal, now in his 50s, who has spent more than three decades in the trade.

“No one forced me into this, but there was no other option. I entered through friends and have done it for 30 to 35 years, never once being given gloves or safety equipment. Some days I earn ₹400–₹500, some days nothing, and there is no regular work,” he says.

Related Content
Labours returning back to their home after completing their shifts in the factory at Noida Sec 63 to their houses in Chiarsi village nearbye. - | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOk
Living On The Edge Of Wages: Stories From Noida’s Industrial Lanes
Cramped Existence: This small room in Khoda village in Noida is where the entire family of a factory worker lives - | Photo: Vikram Sharma
Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive
Representational image: Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen - AP
Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant
Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA), along with hundreds of safai karamcharis from nearly 10 states were gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice. - Photo: Suresh K Pandey
Waiting for Justice: A Decade After Sewer Deaths, Families Still in Limbo
Related Content

“What can I do, and who will give me the chance to leave this profession? If this work stops, what will people like us do? We are not sitting at home; we need to survive. People talk about machines, but how will they work everywhere? And life is not valued for people like us. If I die, it is just another person’s death. If there were another option, who would choose this work? The government should give us other jobs.”

Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA), along with hundreds of safai karamcharis from nearly 10 states were gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice. - Photo: Suresh K Pandey
Waiting for Justice: A Decade After Sewer Deaths, Families Still in Limbo

BY Jagisha Arora

Dr Renu Chhachhar said that while modern technology is used across many sectors, it is still not deployed to clean sewers and septic tanks. “Everyone knows it is illegal, but it continues openly, largely because no serious action has been taken against those responsible,” she said, while adding that because of the stigma around the job, many workers never tell their families what they do. Families learned the truth after the death of the workers.

“Manual scavenging may be legally banned under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, but it continues widely in cities like Delhi due to poor enforcement, denial by authorities to evade accountability, chronic underreporting, and the failure to identify and rehabilitate workers properly,” said Amit Sahni, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court in 2019, seeking strict implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

He added that a major loophole is the outsourcing of sanitation work without proper monitoring or accountability. While the government may not directly instruct contractors to employ manual scavengers, authorities know that sewers and manholes are still being cleaned manually and often ignore it as long as the work is completed.

“In most cases, responsibility is denied until a death brings attention,” he said. “When a sewer worker dies, criminal liability is usually pushed onto the contractor or immediate supervisor, while government departments distance themselves by claiming no permission was given for manual entry.”

Such a defence does not absolve officials who are legally required to supervise work and prevent hazardous cleaning. In practice, accountability often rests with no one because investigations are weak and prosecutions delayed.

Beyond statutory compensation, families may still seek criminal prosecution, independent investigations through writ petitions, enhanced compensation, damages for violations of fundamental rights, and disciplinary action against negligent officials.

Amit Sahni said the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, is clear on paper. “Sections 5 and 8 expressly prohibit manual scavenging, including insanitary latrines and the employment of people for such work, with penalties for violations.”

He argued that the real problem is not the law itself but its enforcement. Although the Act creates no formal exceptions, authorities often bypass it by outsourcing hazardous cleaning, misclassifying sewer work as routine maintenance, or citing urgency when no mechanised alternative is available.

Yamuna riverbank littered - SURESH K PANDEY
We Must Not Choose Between "Caste" And "Civic sense”

BY Ravinder Kumar

“These are not loopholes in the statute, but methods of circumvention in the gap between law and enforcement,” he said.

According to Sahni, the central issue is systemic evasion: weak enforcement, poor investigations and diffused accountability mean violations rarely lead to successful prosecution.

“The end of manual scavenging requires stronger legal action beyond PILs—personal criminal liability for negligent officers and contractors in every case of sewer cleaning or death, along with mandatory FIRs under the 2013 Act,” he said.

He called for independent special investigation teams to examine sewer deaths, time-bound surveys under High Court supervision to identify and rehabilitate workers, and annual social audits of local bodies. He also urged the blacklisting of contractors involved in hazardous cleaning and recovery of compensation from negligent officials.

Sahni said vigilance and monitoring bodies, including the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, must function effectively with mandatory public disclosure of compliance. But he warned that legal action alone is not enough. Sanitation work must be fully mechanised, alongside sustained public awareness, so that manual scavenging is recognised not as labour but as a crime against human dignity.

Another worker said he continues to work without protective equipment.

“I am a dihadi (daily wage) worker. Sometimes I get work, sometimes I don’t,” he said. “Some days I earn around ₹1,500. If there is no work, I do other labour, plumbing, field work — whatever I can find.”

“I am an old man. If the government says it should be banned, then it should be,” he added. But for workers like Phul Kumar, the question is what comes next.

Although the Supreme Court of India has directed that ₹10 lakh be paid in compensation for sewer and septic tank deaths, the reality on the ground is often very different.

The protest mirrored similar demonstrations in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna and other cities across the country. - Tribhuvan Tiwari
'Rights On Paper, Not In Life': Workers Protest Labour Codes

BY Saher Hiba Khan

“I lost my husband, Ajit, nearly 30 years ago in a sewer death, when our children were still small,” said Raj Kumari. “He was not even a sanitation worker; he was a plumber. Someone took him, saying he could earn money like others. He went in without gloves or safety gear. He never came back.”

She said she received no compensation. “I was left alone with three children. I had no choice but to start cleaning work and did it for nearly 20 years to raise them. Even today, nothing has come — no help, no recognition.”

Her story reflects a wider pattern: deaths without accountability, and families left without support while the system looks away until another life is lost.

Bezwada Wilson, National Convener of Safai Karamchari Aandolan, said the focus has shifted to compensation and safety kits, when the real issue should be the complete abolition of the practice.

The law promises abolition, but the reality remains stark. Workers still enter sewers without protective gear, contractors continue to rely on manual labour instead of mechanisation, and authorities deny, delay and deflect responsibility. These are preventable deaths that must end.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  2. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh And Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  3. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  4. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

  5. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Stars As Titans Hand Eight-Wicket Drubbing To Super Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  3. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  4. 'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep

  5. 'No Forced Surrender': Supreme Court Draws Clear Line On Anticipatory Bail Powers

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

  2. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  3. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  4. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  5. Mexico Says Alleged CIA Agents 'Not Authorized' On Its Soil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance