Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

Sanitation workers from multiple states said they are forced into the work due to caste identity and lack basic safety gear while handling hazardous sewage. at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 25, 2026. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

Sanitation workers from multiple states said they are forced into the work due to caste identity and lack basic safety gear while handling hazardous sewage. at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 25, 2026. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY