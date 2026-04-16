How Peter Magyar’s Rise To Power Can Usher In A New Era In Hungary

Varga also described the secret recording as an act of ‘betrayal’ and not as whistleblowing, but as a violation of trust within a marriage. Magyar has consistently denied all allegations of domestic violence. Over the past year and a half, he has refused to engage directly with the accusations in detail, and he dismissed them as part of a broader campaign against him. In one of his public responses, he stated that he does not wish to react to what he called “repeated propaganda” and expressed a desire for his former wife to “live peacefully.”