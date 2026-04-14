Summary of this article
Orbán’s early political career was marked by liberal, pro-European reform dreams, but his return to power in 2010 led to a centralised governing model that critics describe as ‘autocracy’.
Viktor Orbán’s philosophy and ideology, called Orbánism, is built on Nationalist, often Xenophobic rhetoric and policies.
Despite restricting or controlling media, international allies, and human rights or laws to a great extent, Orbán could not control the elections and lost after sixteen long years.
In 2010, he won the Hungarian election with a ‘supermajority’. In 2026, after ruling Hungary (authoritarian style) for sixteen years, he lost to a former aide—and a party which didn’t exist during the last election—with merely 55 seats won out of 199.
Viktor Orbán has been described in colourful language across news reports since conceding defeat on April 13. Authoritarian, anti-democracy, anti-human rights, Fascist, even dictator by some independent media houses. He bought out the media via industrialist friends, restricted judiciary, bulldozed foreign policy—but could not buy or restrict the election system in which democracy won in the end.
For over a decade and a half, Viktor Orbán stood as one of Europe’s most polarising leaders and a maze of conflict unto himself. Not only was he Trump’s closest ally in the EU but also China and Russia. JD Vance campaigned for him personally while Italy’s Georgia Meloni, along with other tall leaders adored by Right and Far-Right, made video campaigns for him ahead of the election. It was so close, and yet so far.
He is seen as the architect of democratic decline within the European Union as he often espoused principles which could be (vaguely, strongly, or emphatically) described a Conservative bordering on Fascist. Rising first as a liberal reformer in post-communist Hungary, Orbán’s political evolution into a nationalist strongman reshaped his country’s institutions—not always in a positive light—and the ideological direction of European conservatism.
These sixteen years saw the shrinking of democratic and human rights as well as press freedom and cast suspicion on the country’s judiciary as think tanks and researchers published dozens of papers on Hungary's democratic deterioration.
According to one CNN video, supporters of Péter Magyar and other Hungarians danced on streets till 4AM on Sunday and many EU leaders congratulated Hungary for ‘win of democracy’ and end of ‘authoritarianism’.
From Liberal Reformer To ‘Illiberal’ Strongman
He might be one of the few people in the world to have an ideology named after them (though he might be the only follower of Orbánism).
Orbán first became Prime Minister in 1998, at the age of 35, ruling till 2002; one of the youngest Prime Ministers of his country. Back then, he was a reformer introducing tax cuts, foreign investment, modernising bureaucracy as the Communist rule vanished slowly and steadily from the country starting 1989.
He came back to power decisively in 2010, when his party, Fidesz, secured a ‘super majority’. Big on liberal youth politics earlier, Fidesz evolved into a right-wing nationalist force centred on othering via Christian identity, skin colour, and Nationalist identity. In a 2014 speech he said, “We have to abandon liberal methods and principles of organizing a society.”
A lot of Orbán’s talking points can find echoes in Trump’s MAGA campaigns, as both follow the same ethos of fear mongering against minorities, painting other skin colours as dangerous, and human rights as a threat to religious and nationalist identity.
Under Orbán, Hungary became an “illiberal democracy”—a model Orbán ‘invented’ that prioritised state authority and national identity over liberal pluralism. A ‘democratic’ system that follows ‘Orbánism’. However, the European Union has called it a ‘hybrid of electoral autocracy’
His decisions, in international media and political opponents, have been consistently described as authoritarian in practice. Opposition figures and international observers have accused him of dismantling institutional checks and balances, weakening judicial independence, and entrenching party control across the state apparatus.
The Perfect Storm Of Nationalism, Xenophobia, And More
In 2023, Orbán wrote on social media, “Hungary has become an incubator for conservative policies. We stopped migration at our borders, put an end to promoting gender propaganda in schools, and we are relentlessly working for peace. This is the cure for the progressive-liberal virus” — a perfect encapsulation of Orbánism.
Victor Orbán’s views can easily be described as xenophobic and racist, based on his statements. He sparked widespread outrage when he declared that Hungarians are “not a mixed race” and should not become one. He argued that countries where Europeans and non-Europeans “mingle” are “no longer nations,” claiming racial homogeneity as essential to national identity in a racist framing of ‘nation’. He believed in, or hinted at, the mythical ‘great replacement’ theory which claims there is a plot to dilute the White population of Europe and Americas.
“We would like to preserve Europe for Europeans,” he declared in one of his speeches.
Orbán’s political identity is also framed around being anti-immigration, in large parts, particularly from Muslim-majority countries. He has described refugees as “Muslim invaders” rather than people in need of protection. However, his government has, on occasion, allowed ‘eastern’ (White) refugees.
He has also argued that large Muslim populations would inevitably create “parallel societies,” claiming that Christian and Muslim communities cannot coexist. He has rejected the European Union’s ‘asylum quota’ as well as denying even temporary relocation of asylum seekers inside Hungarian borders.
“These activists who support immigrants… become part of this network.” In a 2016 interview with a German newspaper, he said, “If somebody takes masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into a country, this also means importing terrorism, criminalism, anti-Semitism, and homophobia.”
Opposition voices have argued that such language deliberately fuels fear while legitimising exclusionary policies, contributing to Hungary’s isolation within the EU.
From Theory to Praxis
Orbán’s concept of “illiberal democracy” moved from theory to governance over his 16-year rule. Media consolidation, electoral reforms, and constitutional changes gradually concentrated power within Fidesz, reshaping Hungary’s political landscape.
As The Guardian observed, his tenure was marked by “media control, erosion of judicial independence, and marginalisation of minorities.”
Orbán justified this transformation as necessary for national survival, arguing: “We must defend Hungary’s independence and sovereignty.”
For critics, however, this was less a defence of sovereignty and more the construction of a centralised political system resistant to accountability.
Orbán’s government has also been at the forefront of Europe’s culture wars, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues. Legislative measures restricting LGBTQ+ representation in education and media have drawn widespread condemnation.
These policies align with his broader ideological framing of Hungary as a defender of traditional Christian values. As he has asserted, “a person is either a man or a woman,” and has been overtly transphobic in his public opinions.
The BBC has noted that LGBTQ+ communities increasingly became targets of state policy. For instance, under Orbánism, adoption as well as marriage rights are strictly preserved for heterosexual couples.
European Un-Union
From blocking aid to war-torn Ukraine and chastising countries for helping Ukraine to closing up borders to those in need—Orbán’s foreign policy diverged starkly from his neighbours. Foreign Affairs Magazine called the Orbán government a ‘Mafia State’ — that is how many in Europe also described his rule as he lost the election. Orbán featured himself as the mob-boss from the movie ‘The Godfather’ in his election campaign as well and that is how he treated policy. Trump was his friend, so was Putin, as was China, and so was Azerbaijan—and most of the EU's foreign policy cores were abandoned, or so the EU alleged on multiple occasions
He framed Brussels not as a partner but as an overreaching authority, once stating: “The obstacle for us is not Islam, but the bureaucrats in Brussels.”
In his 2016 interview, he said of the EU, “But the fact is: if Berlin and Brussels had listened to us Central Europeans last summer, we would now have, at most, several tens of thousands of genuine refugees in Europe and not over a million uncontrolled migrants.”
He remained pals with Russia, Achina, Trump—all not entirely EU friends. EU countries would observe and comment on Hungary straying away from European values. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk once claimed, "Orbán and his foreign minister left Europe long ago.” Publications such as The New Yorker highlighted how Orbán’s model would go on to influence global right-wing movements, even as it suffocated Hungary’s diplomatic standing.
Even in defeat, Orbán maintained his nationalist posture, telling supporters after the 2026 election: “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation… from opposition.”
The Architecture Of Power
Orbán has frequently characterised journalists, opposition voices, and civil society groups as enemies. To fix that, slowly and steadily, almost all media came under the control of Orbán’s industrialist—and very rich—friends (many have compared this with 2025-26 America with media under control of Trump donors). Those still independent were labelled ‘stink bugs’, ‘fake news factories’, ‘bogus civil society’ and more and worse. The Guardian once claimed that Trump’s media assault attempts actually began with the blueprint set by Orbán. Press conferences and parliament access was tightly restricted under Orbán, with only preferred journalists getting in and rest labelled enemies of the state.
Opposition leaders have long argued that Hungary under Orbán functioned less as a pluralist democracy and more as a managed political system, where power was entrenched and dissent marginalised.
For years, Orbán’s opponents accused him of transforming Hungary into a hybrid regime—democratic in form but authoritarian in function. Allegations ranged from corruption and cronyism to the systematic weakening of public institutions.
By the mid-2020s, economic pressures, corruption scandals, and public dissatisfaction began to erode at his support base. As one report noted, his system relied increasingly on centralised control and loyal networks, leaving it vulnerable to internal fractures.
According to the Guardian, his eventual electoral defeat was therefore not merely a political loss, but a rejection—by a significant portion of Hungarian society—of the system he had spent over a decade constructing.