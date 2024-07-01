International

Hungary Takes Over EU Presidency As Viktor Orban Vows To 'Make Europe Great Again'

Amid the concerns with a Hungarian presidency, Budapest has vowed to be an "honest broker" during its six-month-long presidency.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert
info_icon

Hungary has officially assumed the chairmanship of the European Union on July 1, making Prime Minister Viktor Orban the new head of the regional bloc for the next six months.

Amid the concerns with a Hungarian presidency, Budapest has vowed to be an "honest broker" during its presidency.

Hungary has been at the centre of many disputes at Brussels, including its refusal to allow Ukraine to become part of the EU while it is at war with Russia.

Hungary is also the only country with has maintained its ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Critics have considered Budapest as a Russia-friendly country and its continuous condemnation of sanctions against Moscow have proved the same.

How Hungary's EU Presidency Could Hinder Ukraine's Accession Into The Regional Bloc - null
How Hungary's EU Presidency Could Hinder Ukraine's Accession Into The Regional Bloc

BY Danita Yadav

Despite the European Parliament calling out Hungary's "backsliding democracy", Budapest insisted that it is ready to take on the "duties and responsibilities" of the 27-country bloc.

"We will be honest brokers, working loyally with all member states and institutions," stated Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka last month.

'Make Europe Great Again'

An obvious shoutout to former US president Donald Trump, Viktor Orban's motto for Hungary's six-month presidency is to "Make Europe Great Again".

During its presidency, Hungary has stated that it has a "strong mandate to pursue a strong European policy".

Under his goal to make the continent great again, Orban is expected to turn to a policy of "eastern opening" to improve ties with China.

Orban is also expected to continue rallying against migration and restrict the right to asylum across the Europe in order to "Defend a Christian Europe".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  2. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  3. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  4. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  5. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
Sports News
  1. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign