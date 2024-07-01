Hungary Takes Over EU Presidency As Viktor Orban Vows To 'Make Europe Great Again'

Hungary has officially assumed the chairmanship of the European Union on July 1, making Prime Minister Viktor Orban the new head of the regional bloc for the next six months.
Amid the concerns with a Hungarian presidency, Budapest has vowed to be an "honest broker" during its presidency.
Hungary has been at the centre of many disputes at Brussels, including its refusal to allow Ukraine to become part of the EU while it is at war with Russia.
Hungary is also the only country with has maintained its ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Critics have considered Budapest as a Russia-friendly country and its continuous condemnation of sanctions against Moscow have proved the same.
Despite the European Parliament calling out Hungary's "backsliding democracy", Budapest insisted that it is ready to take on the "duties and responsibilities" of the 27-country bloc.
"We will be honest brokers, working loyally with all member states and institutions," stated Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka last month.
'Make Europe Great Again'
An obvious shoutout to former US president Donald Trump, Viktor Orban's motto for Hungary's six-month presidency is to "Make Europe Great Again".
During its presidency, Hungary has stated that it has a "strong mandate to pursue a strong European policy".
Under his goal to make the continent great again, Orban is expected to turn to a policy of "eastern opening" to improve ties with China.
Orban is also expected to continue rallying against migration and restrict the right to asylum across the Europe in order to "Defend a Christian Europe".