How Hungary's EU Presidency Could Hinder Ukraine's Accession Into The Regional Bloc

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will take over the six-month presidency of the European Union on July 1. With his "Make Europe Great Again" motto for the rotating presidency, diplomats are already worried about the course of politics and diplomacy the bloc will partake in with Orban as its leader.

Amid growing Russian aggression, Ukraine is all set to begin its accession talks with the European Union on Tuesday. However, with Hungary assuming the presidency of the regional bloc, problems for Ukraine's membership bid are likely to arise.

Ahead of the Hungarian presidency, the crucial task of the accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova will take place on June 25.

The accession talks are set to start in Luxembourg on Tuesday through two conferences held with the prospective members.

Both Ukraine and Moldova applied for membership as a result of Russia's invasion of Kyiv in 2022. Earlier this month, the Eu stated that it will begin talks for both Kyiv and Chișinău as they have met the requirements to begin negotiations.

EU diplomats have pushed for the talks to begin before Hungary assumes the presidency on July 1. However, despite the talks beginning on Tuesday, the Hungarian leadership could still pose problems, especially for Kyiv.

Hungary has also been preventing the release of €6.6 billion in EU military assistance for Ukraine since May 2023. However, as per EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell, the bloc may have found a way to use avoid any holdups from Hungary ahead of its presidency on July 1.

"We have a legal procedure in order to avoid any kind of blockage. Since Hungary didn't participate in the decision, it is not necessary that they ... participate in the implementation," stated Borell.

How Will Hungary's Presidency Pose A Problem For Ukraine?

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, Hungary has opposed Ukraine's accession into the regional bloc. Orban has time and again stated that Ukraine is NOT ready to join the European Union, especially during a war with Russia.

Hungary has also refused to supply Kyiv with weapons to protect itself from Russia and has also threatened to veto financial measures taken by the European bloc to support the war-torn country.

After July 1, Hungary assumes the presidency of the EU, which could pose as a threat to the accession talks for Ukraine, especially in light of growing Russian aggression.

Ukraine On 'Irreversible Path' To Join The EU

Ahead of the talks, Ukrainian Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna has stated that the accession talks will be a "big day" for Ukraine and will "reflect the irreversibility" to join the EU.

“This is the utmost will of the Ukrainian people. And this is the irreversibility. And you’ve seen Ukrainians stand up for their choice,” stated the Ukrainian official as per euronews.

“Ukraine is moving fast, without skipping any elements of the process (and) without asking (for) any discount," the chief negotiator for EU Accession added further.

