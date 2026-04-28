As Voters Go Home to Vote, NCR Homes Lament 'Maid Shortage'

“Recently, there has been a great deal of confusion and fear over voter cards and the elections,” she says. “I went back to vote, as I usually do, but this time it felt different. People in my area said names were being removed from the voter list, while others were asked for several documents to prove their identity. No clear reasons were given. It has created real anxiety, because voting matters to us, and there is a fear that losing your name on the list could mean losing your identity too.”