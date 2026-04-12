Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

Most independent surveys released in the final days before the April 12, 2026 parliamentary election showed Tisza leading by 7 to 13 points or more. Recent polls from AtlasIntel, Medián, Idea Institute and Publicus placed Tisza support between 50% and 58% among decided or likely voters, compared with 33% to 41% for Fidesz. Some projections even suggested Tisza could win enough seats for a two-thirds supermajority in the 199-member National Assembly.