Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

Voting underway in pivotal parliamentary poll with opposition challenger holding a 7–13 point advantage, though Hungary’s gerrymandered electoral system could still allow Orbán’s Fidesz to cling to power.

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
Updated on:
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Hungary Election
Hungary Election
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Independent polls on election day show Péter Magyar’s centre-right Tisza Party leading Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz by roughly 7–13 percentage points .

  • Despite the polling surge, experts warn that Fidesz benefits from a heavily tilted electoral map with 106 single-member districts.

  • Results remain uncertain as ballots are still being counted and the strength of populist politics in Europe.

Péter Magyar and his Tisza Party entered election day on Sunday with a clear polling advantage over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s long-ruling Fidesz, raising hopes among opposition supporters of ending 16 years of uninterrupted Fidesz dominance.

Most independent surveys released in the final days before the April 12, 2026 parliamentary election showed Tisza leading by 7 to 13 points or more. Recent polls from AtlasIntel, Medián, Idea Institute and Publicus placed Tisza support between 50% and 58% among decided or likely voters, compared with 33% to 41% for Fidesz. Some projections even suggested Tisza could win enough seats for a two-thirds supermajority in the 199-member National Assembly.

Magyar, a 43-year-old former Fidesz insider turned fierce critic, has campaigned on promises of anti-corruption reforms, stronger EU integration, and restoring independent institutions. His message has resonated particularly with younger and urban voters frustrated after years of economic pressures and accusations of cronyism under Orbán.

Orbán, 62, has framed the contest as a battle for Hungarian sovereignty against Brussels and “globalist” forces. His campaign focused on migration concerns, national identity, and warnings that a Tisza victory would open the doors to mass immigration and loss of control over domestic affairs.

Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time with notably strong early turnout reported in many areas. Around eight million eligible voters are participating, and preliminary results are expected late Sunday night, though full certification may take longer due to overseas and postal ballots.

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The election is being closely watched across Europe and beyond. A decisive Tisza win would likely ease tensions with the European Union, unlock frozen funds, and signal a shift away from Hungary’s outlier status on issues such as support for Ukraine.

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