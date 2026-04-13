Hungary Votes Out Orbán After 16 Years

Péter Magyar’s win signals a pro-EU shift, rattles global far-right

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hungarian voters removed Viktor Orbán after 16 years, rejecting his authoritarian, nationalist politics in a surprise result.

  • Challenger Péter Magyar secured over 53% votes, campaigning on corruption, healthcare, and rebuilding EU-NATO ties.

  • The outcome could reshape EU politics and dent global far-right movements that viewed Orbán as a key figure.

In a remarkable election outcome, Hungarian voters overthrew long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday after 16 years in office, rejecting the authoritarian policies and global far-right movement he represented in favour of a pro-European opponent.

Orbán, a strong supporter of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, suffered a devastating blow and swiftly acknowledged defeat following what he described as a "painful" election outcome. Only a few days prior, U.S. Vice President JD Vance had travelled to Hungary with the intention of assisting Orbán in crossing the finish line.

Election victor Péter Magyar, a former Orbán loyalist who campaigned against corruption and on everyday issues like health care and public transport, has pledged to rebuild Hungary’s relationships with the European Union and NATO — ties that frayed under Orbán. European leaders quickly congratulated Magyar.

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Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

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His win was anticipated to change the political landscape of the EU, as Orbán has regularly vetoed important measures, upending the bloc and raising fears that he was trying to dismantle it from inside.

It will also have an impact on far-right movements worldwide, who see Orbán as an example of how nationalist populism can be used to wage culture wars and use state authority to weaken opponents.

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Whether Magyar's Tisza party will have the two-thirds majority in parliament, which would provide it with the numbers required for significant legislative reforms, is still up in the air. With 93% of the vote counted, it appeared certain to win 94 of Hungary's 106 voting districts, with more than 53% support compared to 37% for Orbán's ruling Fidesz party.

“I congratulated the victorious party,″ Orban told followers. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition.″

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