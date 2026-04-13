Hungary Votes Out Orbán After 16 Years

In a remarkable election outcome, Hungarian voters overthrew long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday after 16 years in office, rejecting the authoritarian policies and global far-right movement he represented in favour of a pro-European opponent.



Orbán, a strong supporter of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, suffered a devastating blow and swiftly acknowledged defeat following what he described as a "painful" election outcome. Only a few days prior, U.S. Vice President JD Vance had travelled to Hungary with the intention of assisting Orbán in crossing the finish line.