Waiting for Justice: A Decade After Sewer Deaths, Families Still in Limbo

Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA), along with hundreds of safai karamcharis from nearly 10 states were gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice. Photo: Suresh K Pandey

Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA), along with hundreds of safai karamcharis from nearly 10 states were gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice. Photo: Suresh K Pandey