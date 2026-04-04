CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh Power Punjab Kings To Five-Wicket Victory

Shreyas Iyer's half-century supported by Priyansh Arya's 39 and Prabhsimran Singh's 43 help Punjab Kings chase down 209 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium

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CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match at Chennai
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis shakes hand with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after wining the Indian Premier League cricket against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS defeated CSK by 5 wickets in IPL 2026

  • Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century

  • Priyansh Arya named player of the match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets in the seventh match of IPL 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 03, Friday. After winning the toss, PBKS opted to chase and CSK batted first. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side posted a total of 209/5 on the board. PBKS chased it down in 18.4 overs with five wickets remaining. This is PBKS' second win of the season. Meanwhile, this is the second time CSK have lost in the two games they played.

Batting first, CSK lost Sanju Samson early in the innings. Samson wanted to open up room on the off-side and loft Xavier Bartlett. But he ended up nicking the ball to the wicketkeeper as Bartlett followed him. Samson has failed in the CSK jersey in two games now.

Despite losing Samson's wicket, CSK stitched a partnership of 96 runs for the second wicket. Ayush Mhatre launched a counter-attack on the PBKS bowlers and plundered them for plenty. His pull shots and down the ground power against Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Xavier Bartlett were sensational. Mhatre scored the second half-century of his IPL career and played a knock of 73 runs in 43 balls before getting dismissed by Vijay Kumar.

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From the other end, Mhatre was getting support from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad anchored the innings from one end, but was caught at the deep while trying to take on Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal bowled a spell of 1/21 in three overs and kept the batters in check with his trajectory and control.

CSK suffered a mini-collapse by losing Gaikwad, Mhatre and Kartik Sharma in a row. Sharma was trapped LBW by Marco Jansen. At a point when CSK were struggling to break the middle over stranglehold, Sarfaraz Khan played a power-packed cameo of 32 runs off 12 balls, injecting some momentum in the innings.

Vijay Kumar (2/38) struck again, removing Sarfaraz. CSK were still far from 200 mark entering the 19th over, but a set Shivam Dube played an explosive knock of 45 runs from 28 balls and stayed unbeaten to take CSK to a competitive total of 209/5.

Punjab Kings started the chase brilliantly, racing to 61/0 in only 4 overs. Priyansh Arya was the one to take charge as he scored 39 runs in only 11 balls. It was in the fifth over when he missed a delivery from Matt Henry and got his furniture wrecked. But PBKS found the platform to launch.

Prabhsimran Singh picked up the work left by Arya and his 34-ball 43 made sure PBKS' chase stayed on track. His mix up with Cooper Connolly made him lose his wicket through a run out. Connolly (36) was looking good as well before he chipped a harmless full toss from Anshul Kamboj to the hands of the long off fielder.

Captain Shreyas Iyer took over reigns and stitched a partnership of 59 runs with Nehal Wadhera, effectively removing any threats to fumble. Iyer scored his half-century in just 28 deliveries. Although in the next ball he was dismissed and in the following over Nehal Wadhera was sent to the dugout, PBKS didn't face any hiccups. Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis played cameos ensuring they go over the line.

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in match 7 of IPL 2026.

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Q

When to watch CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7?

A

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7 will be played on Friday, April 3.

Q

When will the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7 start?

A

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7 has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7?

A

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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