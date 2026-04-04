CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh Power Punjab Kings To Five-Wicket Victory

Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis shakes hand with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after wining the Indian Premier League cricket against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo

Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis shakes hand with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after wining the Indian Premier League cricket against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo