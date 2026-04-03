Minerva Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, MIC Cup 2026: Preview, Date, Venue – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Minerva U15 face Liverpool in Round of 16 of MIC Cup 2026 on Friday
MIC Cup is an annual youth tournament hosted in Spain during Easter
Find out everything about the Minerva vs Liverpool match, including date, venue, and time
Indian club Minerva will face English giants Liverpool in a Round of 16 fixture in the U15 division of the MIC Cup 2026 on Friday, April 3.
The MIC Cup is an annual international youth tournament hosted in Costa Brava in Catalonia, Spain, during Easter. The tournament features several age groups and hundreds of teams from around the world. The tournament has featured several legends in their youth, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Lamine Yamal, Cole Palmer, and others.
This year, Minerva’s academy have taken part in the U15 tournament. They began their campaign with a 4-1 win over Boca OC, and followed it up with a 3-0 win over Kaptiva Sports Academy and a 1-0 win over EF Santa Ana.
Minerva then beat the Canadian side CS Braves 3-0, with Wahengbam Raj Singh, Konthoujam Chetan Singh, and Thokchom Chingkheinganba Singh scoring and setting up a clash with Liverpool.
Minerva vs Liverpool, MIC Cup 2026: Date and Time
The Minerva vs Liverpool, MIC Cup 2026 match will take place on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time).
Minerva vs Liverpool, MIC Cup 2026: Venue
The Minerva vs Liverpool, MIC Cup 2026 match will be played at the Camp Municipal de Futbol de Bascara in Girona, Spain.
Minerva vs Liverpool, MIC Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Minerva vs Liverpool, MIC Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the Minerva Academy Football Club YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast of the game.