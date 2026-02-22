Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

Poly folks often define their kind of relationships as not putting all their eggs in a single basket. Different partners in the relationship fulfil different needs, and many argue that this is a key to avoid relationship fatigue. Polyamory in cis-het relationships is entirely different from polyamory in queer relationships. In the former, cis men and their power within the capitalist patriarchal society end up affecting the relationship dynamics. In queer relationships, however, polyamory often is about finding community rather than physical intimacy. These relationships aim to create found families where love and intimacy intertwine, where boundaries and clear communication foster a positive atmosphere for queer people to embrace their sexuality free from societal prejudices. It also provides space for baby queers as newbies to queer dating, an opportunity to explore what works for them. There are many reasons why some queer people choose to be poly, and it is very important to remember that these two terms are not exclusive. There are queer people who follow strict monogamy, and there are cis het people who practice polyamory.