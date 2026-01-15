Air India Cancels US Flights, Europe Services Delayed After Iran Closes Airspace

Iranian airspace closure forces rerouting, cancellations and delays for Indian carriers amid rising regional tensions

Air India US flights cancelled Air India cancels US flights due to Iran airspace
The cancellations come as airlines reroute flights to avoid Iranian airspace amid rising regional tensions. File Photo; Representative image
  • Air India cancelled at least three US-bound flights due to Iran’s sudden airspace closure.

  • Flights to Europe may face delays as aircraft are rerouted over longer paths via Iraqi airspace.

  • IndiGo and SpiceJet also warned of disruptions amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US.

Air India on Thursday cancelled at least three US-bound flights and warned of delays on certain Europe services after Iran shut its airspace, disrupting key international routes used by Indian carriers, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the cancelled services include two flights from Delhi to New York and Newark, and one flight from Mumbai to New York, a source said. The cancellations come as airlines reroute flights to avoid Iranian airspace amid rising regional tensions.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays.

“Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the airline said, regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen disruption.

PTI reported that Air India routinely uses Iranian airspace for its flights to the US and Europe. The alternative route involves flying over Iraqi airspace, which significantly increases flight duration. As a result, aircraft may not have sufficient fuel to operate some long-haul US services, the source said.

The impact is compounded by the ongoing closure of Pakistan’s airspace, which has already forced Air India to take longer routes on several west-bound international flights, according to PTI.

Other Indian carriers also flagged disruptions. “Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

SpiceJet said in a separate post on X that some of its flights may be affected due to the Iranian airspace closure.

PTI reported that tensions are mounting between Iran and the United States, raising concerns that the situation could escalate into a wider conflict, with knock-on effects for international aviation routes.

(With inputs from PTI)

