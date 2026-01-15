Air India Cancels US Flights, Europe Services Delayed After Iran Closes Airspace

Air India cancelled at least three US-bound flights due to Iran’s sudden airspace closure.
Flights to Europe may face delays as aircraft are rerouted over longer paths via Iraqi airspace.
IndiGo and SpiceJet also warned of disruptions amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US.
Air India on Thursday cancelled at least three US-bound flights and warned of delays on certain Europe services after Iran shut its airspace, disrupting key international routes used by Indian carriers, PTI reported.
“Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the airline said, regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen disruption.
PTI reported that Air India routinely uses Iranian airspace for its flights to the US and Europe. The alternative route involves flying over Iraqi airspace, which significantly increases flight duration. As a result, aircraft may not have sufficient fuel to operate some long-haul US services, the source said.
The impact is compounded by the ongoing closure of Pakistan’s airspace, which has already forced Air India to take longer routes on several west-bound international flights, according to PTI.
Other Indian carriers also flagged disruptions. “Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo said in a post on X.
SpiceJet said in a separate post on X that some of its flights may be affected due to the Iranian airspace closure.
PTI reported that tensions are mounting between Iran and the United States, raising concerns that the situation could escalate into a wider conflict, with knock-on effects for international aviation routes.
(With inputs from PTI)