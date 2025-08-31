Israel Expands Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Hit, Houthi Rebel PM Killed in Yemen

Israel confirmed new airstrikes on Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon’s Beaufort Ridge.
Ahmed al-Rahawi, Houthi PM, was killed in a Thursday Israeli airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, along with other ministers.
Houthis called the attack a “massacre” during a routine government workshop and warned Israel of severe retaliation.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced fresh airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, expanding its regional offensive a day after Yemen’s Houthi rebel-controlled government confirmed the killing of its prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, in an Israeli strike.
In a statement on X, the IDF said it targeted “Hezbollah military infrastructure, including underground infrastructure” at a site in the Beaufort Ridge area of southern Lebanon. The post added that the site and activities within it “constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”
The escalation comes after the Houthis announced on Saturday that al-Rahawi had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital under Houthi control. According to the group, several ministers were also killed, while others were wounded, during what it described as a “routine workshop” to evaluate the government’s annual performance.
The dual strikes underline the widening scope of Israel’s military campaign against Iran-backed groups in the region, drawing renewed warnings from Houthi leadership. Ansar Allah, the political wing of the Houthis, cautioned Israel that “dark days await” in retaliation for the assassination.