Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Toss Update: LHQ Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi in PSL match number 38
The Qalandars are in a must-win situation; Peshawar are unbeaten
Toss update and playing XIs available
Reigning Pakistan Super League champions Lahore Qalandars face their most critical test of PSL 2026 tonight as they host the undefeated Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium.
For Lahore, currently sitting in the 4th spot with 8 points from 9 games, this is actually a must-win encounter. A loss tonight would leave their playoff hopes at the mercy of net run rate and results from other teams.
In contrast, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have been the standout team of the season.
Already qualified for the playoffs, Zalmi are aiming for a historic unbeaten run. With Kusal Mendis and Babar Azam combining for over 1,000 runs this season, their batting lineup is absolutely formidable.
Earlier in the day, David Warner's Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets.
So far Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United have qualified for the play-offs with three franchises, namely Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen are still in contention for a possible 4th spot in the table.
The play-off matches will take place on April 28, 29 and May 1. The finale will be on May 3.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Lahore won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (C), Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf
Peshawar Zalmi XI: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza