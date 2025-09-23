France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

Macron asserted that the time had come to “free the 48 hostages held by Hamas, to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting
French President Emmanuel Macron Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • French President Emmauel Macron on Monday recognised a Palestinian state at a high-level summit ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

  • Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal had already made the declaration of recognition on the eve of the summit.

  • They were also joined by Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and San Marino.

French President Emmauel Macron on Monday recognised a Palestinian state, followed by the leaders of five other countries, at a high-level summit ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York. The meeting, which was co-convened by France and Saudi Arabia, also saw Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and San Marino recognise a Palestinian state.

"The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it," Macron told the summit. 

“It falls on us, this responsibility, to do everything in our power to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. Today, I declare that France recognises the state of Palestine,” he added.

Macron asserted that the time had come to “free the 48 hostages held by Hamas, to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement.”

Starmer has stated that recognition will proceed unless Israel reaches a ceasefire. - X.com/DefenceHQ
UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

BY Outlook News Desk

Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal had already made the declaration of recognition on the eve of the summit. The fresh batch of nations now join around 143 out of 193 UN member states that had already formally recognised Palestinian statehood as of April this year. 

Related Content
Related Content

Following the declarations, international pressure has piled up on Israel which has expanded its efforts to capture all of Gaza. Israel has repeatedly warned France against recognising a Palestinian State, with far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government mulling annexation of the West Bank to make any state impossible, AP reported. 

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, warned, "We will take action."

"It's easier to come here and give speeches, take pictures, feel like they are doing something. But they are not promoting peace. They are supporting terrorism," he told reporters.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also reiterated his support for the two-state solution. He claimed it to be the only viable path towards peace after years of failed negotiations and ongoing violence.

Guterres said that statehood for Palestinians “is a right, not a reward”, rejecting US and Israeli claims that it was a reward for Hamas.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  3. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

  4. Sourav Ganguly Returns As CAB President, Sets Big Plans For Eden Gardens And Bengal Cricket

  5. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Nashra Sandhu's Six-Fer Takes PAK-W To 6-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Rage And Resistance: Students And Civil Society Protest Demanding The Release Of Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  4. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  3. Three Transgender Women Shot Dead In Karachi, Police Launch Investigation

  4. Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Five, Including US Children

  5. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn