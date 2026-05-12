Timberwolves 114-109 SA Spurs, NBA Playoffs: Edwards Helps Draw Series Level
Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Minnesota Timberwolves even their second-round NBA playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs with a 114-109 victory, following the stunning ejection of star Victor Wembanyama early in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday. Naz Reid took the fateful elbow to the neck from a frustrated Wembanyama and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Timberwolves finish strong after some shaky stretches.
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