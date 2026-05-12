Timberwolves 114-109 SA Spurs, NBA Playoffs: Edwards Helps Draw Series Level

Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Minnesota Timberwolves even their second-round NBA playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs with a 114-109 victory, following the stunning ejection of star Victor Wembanyama early in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday. Naz Reid took the fateful elbow to the neck from a frustrated Wembanyama and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Timberwolves finish strong after some shaky stretches.

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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, looks to shoot against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27), left, and San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) fight for a rebound during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) moves the ball up court past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) reacts after an injury during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, second from right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'aaron Fox (4) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Spurs vs Timberwolves-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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