‘Who Is Tipu Sultan, What Is His Importance?': BJP's Wayanad Candidate Promises To Rename Sultan Bathery

Kerala BJP president K Surendran, who will compete against sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, alleged that Tipu Sultan forcibly converted many Hindus in Kerala, particularly in Wayanad.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran Photo: X/@surendranbjp
Kerala BJP president K Surendran, who is contesting for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has sparked controversy by announcing his intention to rename Sulthan Bathery town to Ganapathyvattam if elected.

Surendran, who will compete against sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, alleged that Tipu Sultan forcibly converted many Hindus in Kerala, particularly in Wayanad.

"Who is Tipu Sultan? When it comes to Wayanad and its people, what is his importance? That place was known as Ganapathi Vattom. People are aware and are used to this name Ganapathi Vattom. That has been renamed. So, the Congress and the LDF are still with Tipu Sultan. He attacked many temples and converted lakhs of Hindus in Kerala, especially in the Wayanad and Malabar region," Surendran said.

The BJP has consistently portrayed Tipu Sultan as a divisive figure known for temple destruction. The party has previously opposed the celebration of Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka.

Surendran's remarks drew swift criticism from the Left and the Congress. Indian Union Muslim League general secretary PK Kunhalikutty said nothing of that sort would happen in Kerala.

"It's Kerala right. This is Kerala. You know, right? It will not happen. He won't win anyway, and he won't change the name either," Kunhalikutty said.

Congress leader and MLA T Siddique called it just an "attempt to grab public attention."

Sulthan Bathery, one of Wayanad's three municipal towns, houses a Ganapati temple once known as Ganapathyvattam. The town's current name traces back to Tipu Sultan's military activities in the Malabar region in the late 1700s, when Ganapathyvattam served as a battery for Mysuru ruler's ammunition, earning it the name 'Sultan’s Battery' in British records.

In the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26, Surendran will face off against Rahul Gandhi and CPI national leader Annie Raja.

