ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: First All-Female Officiating Line-Up Announced; Includes Four Indians

ICC announced all-female match officials for ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Tournament to begin on September 30 in Guwahati, India
Panel includes former Indian cricketers Vrinda Rathi and G.S. Lakshmi, among others
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an all-female match officials line-up for the ICC Women’s One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11, in Dubai. The tournament, which starts later this month, will commence with a match between the joint hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30. Eight teams will compete in the tournament across five venues, including Colombo. The event will conclude on November 2.
The umpiring panel includes former India players Vrinda Rathi, N Janani, and Gayathri Venugopalan. G.S. Lakshmi, also a former Indian cricketer and the first-ever female match referee, will join the four-member match referee panel.
Three officials will oversee their third Women's World Cup tournament: Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern. Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will also be officiating their second World Cup. This continuous involvement provides significant experience for the matches.
ICC Chairman Emphasises Gender Equity
ICC Chairman Jay Shah commented on this important development. "The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC's unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket," he said. "This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations."
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Officials
Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.
Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams.
(With PTI Inputs)