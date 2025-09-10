Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Co-hosts Sri Lanka Name Chamari Athapaththu-led 15-members Squad

Sri Lanka have named a Chamari Athapaththu-led 15-member squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, with a mix of senior players and debutants. They begin their campaign against India on September 30 in Guwahati, before a string of big fixtures in Colombo

Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu
  • Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, starting September 30.

  • Five players, including Vishmi Gunarathne and Kavisha Dilhari, will make their World Cup debuts.

  • Sri Lanka face India in their opener before clashing with defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka have unveiled their squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, with seasoned campaigner Chamari Athapaththu set to lead the side in their seventh appearance at the marquee event.

The 15-member squad strikes a balance between experience and youthful energy. Alongside Athapaththu, senior batters Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani will provide stability, while exciting youngsters such as Vishmi Gunarathne, Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Kavisha Dilhari and Imesha Dulani are all set for their maiden World Cup.

Off-spinner Inoshi Fernando has been named as the travelling reserve.

Sri Lanka open their campaign against hosts India in Guwahati on September 30, before returning home to Colombo to take on defending champions Australia (Oct 4), England (Oct 11), New Zealand (Oct 14) and South Africa (Oct 17).

The side will then travel to Navi Mumbai for a clash against Bangladesh (Oct 20) before finishing their league stage against Pakistan (Oct 24) in Colombo.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first World Cup since 2017, having missed out on qualification in 2022. They sealed their place for this edition after finishing fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Ahead of the tournament, they will play warm-up matches against Pakistan (Sep 25) and Bangladesh (Sep 27) at Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

Travelling Reserve: Inoshi Fernando.

Published At:
