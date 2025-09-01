Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

ICC announces record prize pool of USD 13.88 million for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, a 297% rise from 2022.
Winners to pocket USD 4.48 million, while runners-up and semi-finalists will also see massive hikes in earnings.
Jay Shah calls the move a “landmark moment” that reflects ICC’s commitment to parity and long-term growth of women’s cricket.
The Women's ODI World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host from September 30 to November 2, will have the largest prize fund in women's cricket history, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.
The total prize money for the 2025 event has been increased to USD 13.88 million (approximately ₹122.5 crore), a staggering 297 percent increase from the USD 3.5 million (about ₹30 crore) given out during the 2022 edition in New Zealand.
Record-breaking Prize Money
The tournament winners will receive USD 4.48 million, or about ₹39 crore, which is 239 percent more than Australia received in 2022.
“This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth."
"Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally. The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans."
"Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women’s game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves,” said ICC Chairman Jay Shah in a statement.
273 Percent Increase In Runners-up Money
Compared to England's prize three years ago, the runners-up will receive USD 2.24 million (about ₹19 crore), a 273 percent increase. The previous edition's USD 300,000 (about ₹2.64 crore) will be replaced by USD 1.12 million (approximately ₹9 crore) for each of the two losing semi-finalists.
Additionally, each group-stage winner will get USD 34,314 (about ₹30 lakh), while each player in the group stage is guaranteed USD 250,000 (approximately ₹2 crore). Fifth and sixth place teams will get USD 700,000 (about ₹6 crore), while seventh and eighth place teams will get USD 280,000 (approximately ₹2.47 lakh) each.
The 2025 Women's World Cup has a larger prize budget than the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, which had a USD 10 million (about ₹88 crore) total prize pool.
The statement is consistent with the ICC's overarching plan to boost women's cricket's growth, particularly in light of the introduction of pay equity prior to the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.
On September 30, hosts India will play Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati to kick off the tournament.