ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check India's Revised Schedule After Venue Switch

BCCI on Friday released the updated schedule of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was barred from hosting matches in view of a stampede outside the ground in June that led to the death of 11 people. Five matches that were to be held at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium have been moved to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
The revised schedule also sees World Cup's opening game between India and Sri Lanka move from Bengaluru to Guwahati. Check the full revised schedule of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 below
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule
Tuesday 30 September: India v Sri Lanka - Guwahati
Wednesday 1 October: Australia v New Zealand - Indore
Thursday 2 October: Bangladesh v Pakistan - Colombo
Friday 3 October: England v South Africa - Guwahati
Saturday 4 October: Australia v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Sunday 5 October: India v Pakistan - Colombo
Monday 6 October: New Zealand v South Africa - Indore
Tuesday 7 October: England v Bangladesh - Guwahati
Wednesday 8 October: Australia v Pakistan - Colombo
Thursday 9 October: India v South Africa - Vizag
Friday 10 October: New Zealand v Bangladesh - Guwahati
Saturday 11 October: England v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Sunday 12 October: India v Australia - Vizag
Monday 13 October: South Africa v Bangladesh - Vizag
Tuesday 14 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Wednesday 15 October: England v Pakistan - Colombo
Thursday 16 October: Australia v Bangladesh - Vizag
Friday 17 October: South Africa v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Saturday 18 October: New Zealand v Pakistan - Colombo
Sunday 19 October: India v England - Indore
Monday 20 October: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Navi Mumbai
Tuesday 21 October: South Africa v Pakistan - Colombo
Wednesday 22 October: Australia v England - Indore
Thursday 23 October: India v New Zealand - Navi Mumbai
Friday 24 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Colombo
Saturday 25 October: Australia v Sri Lanka - Indore
Sunday 26 October: England v New Zealand - Vizag
Sunday 26 October: India v Bangladesh - Navi Mumbai
Wednesday 29 October: Semi-final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo
Thursday 30 October: Semi-final 2 - Navi Mumbai
Sunday 2 November: Final - Colombo/Navi Mumbai
Pakistan's matches will be played in Colombo due to hybrid arrangement. If Pakistan qualify for knockout matches, then those games will also be played in Colombo.
