ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check India's Revised Schedule After Venue Switch

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will no longer be a venue for the tournament and the matches have been shifted to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Check India's revised schedule below

Outlook Sports Desk
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check India's Revised Schedule After Venue Switch Photo: PTI
BCCI on Friday released the updated schedule of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was barred from hosting matches in view of a stampede outside the ground in June that led to the death of 11 people. Five matches that were to be held at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium have been moved to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The revised schedule also sees World Cup's opening game between India and Sri Lanka move from Bengaluru to Guwahati. Check the full revised schedule of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 below

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule

  • Tuesday 30 September: India v Sri Lanka - Guwahati

  • Wednesday 1 October: Australia v New Zealand - Indore

  • Thursday 2 October: Bangladesh v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Friday 3 October: England v South Africa - Guwahati

  • Saturday 4 October: Australia v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Sunday 5 October: India v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Monday 6 October: New Zealand v South Africa - Indore

  • Tuesday 7 October: England v Bangladesh - Guwahati

  • Wednesday 8 October: Australia v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Thursday 9 October: India v South Africa - Vizag

  • Friday 10 October: New Zealand v Bangladesh - Guwahati

  • Saturday 11 October: England v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Sunday 12 October: India v Australia - Vizag

  • Monday 13 October: South Africa v Bangladesh - Vizag

  • Tuesday 14 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Wednesday 15 October: England v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Thursday 16 October: Australia v Bangladesh - Vizag

  • Friday 17 October: South Africa v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Saturday 18 October: New Zealand v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Sunday 19 October: India v England - Indore

  • Monday 20 October: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Navi Mumbai

  • Tuesday 21 October: South Africa v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Wednesday 22 October: Australia v England - Indore

  • Thursday 23 October: India v New Zealand - Navi Mumbai

  • Friday 24 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Saturday 25 October: Australia v Sri Lanka - Indore

  • Sunday 26 October: England v New Zealand - Vizag

  • Sunday 26 October: India v Bangladesh - Navi Mumbai

  • Wednesday 29 October: Semi-final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo

  • Thursday 30 October: Semi-final 2 - Navi Mumbai

  • Sunday 2 November: Final - Colombo/Navi Mumbai

Pakistan's matches will be played in Colombo due to hybrid arrangement. If Pakistan qualify for knockout matches, then those games will also be played in Colombo.

India's matches in bold

