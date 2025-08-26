ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Ireland Captain Gaby Lewis Reaches Career-Best Rating

Lewis hits career-best rating of 625, ranked 15th in ICC T20I batting list.
Ireland unbeaten at European Qualifier, secure Global Qualifier spot.
Hunter, Paul, Sargent shine, making ranking gains in batting, all-round, and bowling charts.
Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis has climbed to a career-best rating in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, following her standout form in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Division 1 Qualifier in Rotterdam.
Lewis Hits Career-Best Mark
Lewis reached a new personal high of 625 rating points after her unbeaten 66 against the Netherlands*, consolidating her position at 15th in the world rankings. The 24-year-old, who now sits at 620 points, is closing in on the top 10 T20I batters and could break through with more strong performances in the European Qualifier.
Australia’s Beth Mooney continues to lead the T20I batting chart, but Lewis has emerged as one of the rising stars knocking on the door of the elite group.
Ireland’s Unbeaten Run
Ireland remain unbeaten in the tournament, having already secured a place in next year’s Global Qualifier. That event will determine the four final entrants for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.
Lewis has led from the front, but her teammates have also delivered with match-winning displays to keep Ireland’s campaign on track.
Hunter, Paul and Sargent Shine
Young opener Amy Hunter smashed her second T20I century against Germany, keeping her place at 29th in the batting rankings. Meanwhile, Leah Paul jumped 15 places to 75th after her unbeaten 62 in the same match. She also climbed 13 spots in the all-rounder rankings, now sitting at equal 64th.
Teenage spinner Freya Sargent also made gains, moving up six places to 86th in the T20I bowling list, underlining Ireland’s growing depth.