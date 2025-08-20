ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025: Squads, Fixtures, Schedule - All You Need To Know

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 European qualifiers starts from Wednesday
The top two teams from Division One will advance to the 10-team Global Qualifier
Live Streaming and squad details
The second stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 European qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) with a double header at Hazelaarweg Stadium, Rotterdam.
In the opening fixture, the Netherlands beat Italy by 43 runs, while Ireland handed Germany a 10-wicket defeat.
Here's a belated guide to the European qualifier for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup to be held in England from June 12 to July 5, 2026.
The qualifying tournament started with the first stage, named Division Two, and it featured six teams -- Germany, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Spain and Sweden. The two top teams, Germany and Italy, progressed to the second stage, the four-team Division One.
The top two teams from Division One will advance to the 10-team Global Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from January 12 to February 2, 2026.
2025 Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Fixtures
Match 1: Netherlands vs Italy on August 20
Match 2: Germany vs Ireland on August 20
Match 3: Netherlands vs Ireland on August 21
Match 4: Italy vs Germany on August 21
Match 5: Ireland vs Italy on August 23
Match 6: Netherlands vs Germany on August 23
Match 7: Germany vs Ireland on August 24
Match 8: Italy vs Netherlands on August 24
Match 9: Germany vs Italy on August 26
Match 10: Ireland vs Netherlands on August 26
Match 11: Germany vs Netherlands on August 27
Match 12: Italy vs Ireland on August 27
All the matches are scheduled to be played at Hazelaarweg Stadium, Rotterdam.
2025 Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Squads
Germany: Asmita Kohli (c), Karthika Vijayaraghavan (vc & wk), Ashwini Balaji, Iris Edwards, Christina Gough, Wilhelmina Hornero-Garcia, Ameya Kanukuntla, Nicole Kingsley, Aishani Kishore, Shravya Kolcharam, Antonia Meyenborg, Janet Ronalds, Rameesha Shahid, and Verena Stolle
Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast (vc), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter (wk), Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Freya Sargent, and Rebecca Stokell.
Italy: Emilia Bartram (c), Dilaisha Nanayakkara (vc), Teshani Araliya, Nimesha Ekanayake, Ishara Jayamannage, Pasindi Kanankege, Alexia Kontopirakis, Chathurika Mahamalage, Sadalee Malwatta, Emma Moore, Kumudu Peddrick, Chloe Piparo, Amaya Rajapaksha, Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Ilenia Sims, and Annie Wikman.
Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c & wk), Merel Dekeling, Caroline de Lange, Sanya Khurana, Hannah Landheer, Lara Leemhuis, Phebe Molkenboer, Frederique Overdijk, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (wk), Silver Siegers, Myrthe van den Raad, Isabel van der Woning, and Iris Zwilling.