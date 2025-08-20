ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025: Squads, Fixtures, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Here's a belated guide to the European qualifier for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup to be held in England from June 12 to July 5, 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 European qualifiers starts from Wednesday

  • The top two teams from Division One will advance to the 10-team Global Qualifier

  • Live Streaming and squad details

The second stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 European qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) with a double header at Hazelaarweg Stadium, Rotterdam.

In the opening fixture, the Netherlands beat Italy by 43 runs, while Ireland handed Germany a 10-wicket defeat.

Here's a belated guide to the European qualifier for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup to be held in England from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

The qualifying tournament started with the first stage, named Division Two, and it featured six teams -- Germany, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Spain and Sweden. The two top teams, Germany and Italy, progressed to the second stage, the four-team Division One.

The top two teams from Division One will advance to the 10-team Global Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from January 12 to February 2, 2026.

2025 Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Fixtures

  • Match 1: Netherlands vs Italy on August 20

  • Match 2: Germany vs Ireland on August 20

  • Match 3: Netherlands vs Ireland on August 21

  • Match 4: Italy vs Germany on August 21

  • Match 5: Ireland vs Italy on August 23

  • Match 6: Netherlands vs Germany on August 23

  • Match 7: Germany vs Ireland on August 24

  • Match 8: Italy vs Netherlands on August 24

  • Match 9: Germany vs Italy on August 26

  • Match 10: Ireland vs Netherlands on August 26

  • Match 11: Germany vs Netherlands on August 27

  • Match 12: Italy vs Ireland on August 27

All the matches are scheduled to be played at Hazelaarweg Stadium, Rotterdam.

2025 Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Squads

Germany: Asmita Kohli (c), Karthika Vijayaraghavan (vc & wk), Ashwini Balaji, Iris Edwards, Christina Gough, Wilhelmina Hornero-Garcia, Ameya Kanukuntla, Nicole Kingsley, Aishani Kishore, Shravya Kolcharam, Antonia Meyenborg, Janet Ronalds, Rameesha Shahid, and Verena Stolle

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast (vc), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter (wk), Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Freya Sargent, and Rebecca Stokell.

Italy: Emilia Bartram (c), Dilaisha Nanayakkara (vc), Teshani Araliya, Nimesha Ekanayake, Ishara Jayamannage, Pasindi Kanankege, Alexia Kontopirakis, Chathurika Mahamalage, Sadalee Malwatta, Emma Moore, Kumudu Peddrick, Chloe Piparo, Amaya Rajapaksha, Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Ilenia Sims, and Annie Wikman.

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c & wk), Merel Dekeling, Caroline de Lange, Sanya Khurana, Hannah Landheer, Lara Leemhuis, Phebe Molkenboer, Frederique Overdijk, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (wk), Silver Siegers, Myrthe van den Raad, Isabel van der Woning, and Iris Zwilling.

2025 Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Live Streaming

One can watch the live cricket streaming of ICC Womens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
