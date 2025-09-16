Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 ICC ODI Ranking After Half-Century Vs Australia

Smriti Mandhana scored 58 runs off 63 balls in the first ODI match against Australia in Mullanpur, going to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 ICC ODI Ranking After Half-Century Vs Australia
File photo of India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/Smriti Mandhana
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana reclaimed No.1 ICC ODI batting position with 735 points

  • Mandhana scored 58 runs for India in opener against Australia

  • India lost the match to Australia by eight wickets in Mullanpur

  • Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also improved their rankings

Indian top-order batter Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the No.1 position in the latest ICC ODI ranking for women batters released on Tuesday, September 16. Mandhana's half-century, achieved in a losing cause against Australia on Sunday, propelled her to the top spot in ODI cricket, following her performance during the IND-W vs AUS-W series opener.

Mandhana struck 58 runs from 63 balls in the opening match of the three-game series hosted in Mullanpur. Despite her effort, Australia defeated India by eight wickets, comfortably overhauling the target to go 1-0 up in the series.

Mandhana gained seven rating points for her performance, moving four points ahead of England stalwart Nat Sciver-Brunt. Mandhana now holds 735 rating points, while Sciver-Brunt, who dropped to second place, has 731 points. Mandhana first held the No.1 ODI batter ranking in 2019, securing her second stint at the top position in 2025.

Other ICC Rankings Movements

Mandhana's top ranking presents a timely boost ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which starts on September 30. Other players also made significant gains, including India opener Pratika Rawal, who scored 64, jumping four spots to 42nd position. Top-order batter Harleen Deol is now 43rd after her well-made 54 against Australia.

Related Content
Related Content

For Australia, left-handed stalwart Beth Mooney rose three spots, reaching fifth place with an unbeaten 77. Annabel Sutherland moved up four places, and Phoebe Litchfield climbed 13 rungs; they now share the 25th position after both scored half-centuries in their team's eight-wicket victory.

Pacer Kim Garth and spinner Alana King each advanced one spot in the ODI bowling ranking. Garth is now fourth and King is fifth, marking their highest-ever rankings. India spinner Sneh Rana, who took one wicket during the first ODI, improved five rungs to reach 13th position. England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintains her place as the No.1-ranked bowler.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

  3. BCCI Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy In Asia Cup Amid ACC Pressure

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 ICC ODI Ranking After Half-Century Vs Australia

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Flood-Hit Border Village in Punjab, Questions Police Over Security Claims

  5. Day In Pics: September 15, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Shehbaz Joins Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP