Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 ICC ODI Ranking After Half-Century Vs Australia

Smriti Mandhana reclaimed No.1 ICC ODI batting position with 735 points
Mandhana scored 58 runs for India in opener against Australia
India lost the match to Australia by eight wickets in Mullanpur
Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also improved their rankings
Indian top-order batter Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the No.1 position in the latest ICC ODI ranking for women batters released on Tuesday, September 16. Mandhana's half-century, achieved in a losing cause against Australia on Sunday, propelled her to the top spot in ODI cricket, following her performance during the IND-W vs AUS-W series opener.
Mandhana struck 58 runs from 63 balls in the opening match of the three-game series hosted in Mullanpur. Despite her effort, Australia defeated India by eight wickets, comfortably overhauling the target to go 1-0 up in the series.
Mandhana gained seven rating points for her performance, moving four points ahead of England stalwart Nat Sciver-Brunt. Mandhana now holds 735 rating points, while Sciver-Brunt, who dropped to second place, has 731 points. Mandhana first held the No.1 ODI batter ranking in 2019, securing her second stint at the top position in 2025.
Other ICC Rankings Movements
Mandhana's top ranking presents a timely boost ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which starts on September 30. Other players also made significant gains, including India opener Pratika Rawal, who scored 64, jumping four spots to 42nd position. Top-order batter Harleen Deol is now 43rd after her well-made 54 against Australia.
For Australia, left-handed stalwart Beth Mooney rose three spots, reaching fifth place with an unbeaten 77. Annabel Sutherland moved up four places, and Phoebe Litchfield climbed 13 rungs; they now share the 25th position after both scored half-centuries in their team's eight-wicket victory.
Pacer Kim Garth and spinner Alana King each advanced one spot in the ODI bowling ranking. Garth is now fourth and King is fifth, marking their highest-ever rankings. India spinner Sneh Rana, who took one wicket during the first ODI, improved five rungs to reach 13th position. England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintains her place as the No.1-ranked bowler.
(With PTI Inputs)