Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire In The Works? Here's What Mattson Tomlin Has To Say

The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin had shown interest in writing Spider-Man 4, featuring Tobey Maguire
Maguire starred in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy
Here's what Tomlin has to say about Spider-Man 4
Tobey Maguire was the first actor to headline the Spider-Man film series in 2002, and his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man made him one of the most beloved superheroes. After donning the Spider-Man suit in three movies, he made his return to the franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) for a special cameo with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There have been reports that Maguire might return to the franchise with the fourth instalment. Read on to know.
Will there be Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 4?
The buzz around Tobey’s return to Spider-Man started when The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin showed interest in taking the story forward. In July, when a fan asked Tomlin on X (formerly Twitter), “If asked to write a screenplay, would you have any interest or vision for your take on Spider-Man? If so, what do you find interesting about the character?”
He replied, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards, given the last eight films.”
Now, when a fan asked Tomlin if there is any update on the Spider-Man 4 movie, he replied, “Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me — but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”
Maguire's first role as Spider-Man was in Sam Raimi's 2002 film Spider-Man, where he starred alongside Kirsten Dunst, who played his love interest Mary Jane Watson. The film also featured Willem Dafoe and James Franco.
It was followed by two blockbuster sequels, Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and Spider-Man 3 in 2007, directed by Raimi. After the third film, the plan for a fourth film was dropped due to creative differences. It was set to be released in 2011.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment starring Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will hit the theatres on July 31, 2026.