Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire In The Works? Here's What Mattson Tomlin Has To Say

Spider-Man 4 featuring Tobey Maguire might happen. The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin has shared an update.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man 4
Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 update Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin had shown interest in writing Spider-Man 4, featuring Tobey Maguire

  • Maguire starred in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy

  • Here's what Tomlin has to say about Spider-Man 4

Tobey Maguire was the first actor to headline the Spider-Man film series in 2002, and his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man made him one of the most beloved superheroes. After donning the Spider-Man suit in three movies, he made his return to the franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) for a special cameo with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There have been reports that Maguire might return to the franchise with the fourth instalment. Read on to know.

Will there be Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 4?

The buzz around Tobey’s return to Spider-Man started when The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin showed interest in taking the story forward. In July, when a fan asked Tomlin on X (formerly Twitter), “If asked to write a screenplay, would you have any interest or vision for your take on Spider-Man? If so, what do you find interesting about the character?”

He replied, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards, given the last eight films.”

Related Content
Related Content
Tom Holland injured while shooting Spider-Man 4 - Instagram/Tom Holland
Tom Holland Sustains Injury While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Now, when a fan asked Tomlin if there is any update on the Spider-Man 4 movie, he replied, “Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me — but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

Maguire's first role as Spider-Man was in Sam Raimi's 2002 film Spider-Man, where he starred alongside Kirsten Dunst, who played his love interest Mary Jane Watson. The film also featured Willem Dafoe and James Franco.

It was followed by two blockbuster sequels, Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and Spider-Man 3 in 2007, directed by Raimi. After the third film, the plan for a fourth film was dropped due to creative differences. It was set to be released in 2011.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-man: No Way Home' - null
Andrew Garfield Grew Up Idolizing Tobey Maguire In Spiderman's Role

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment starring Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will hit the theatres on July 31, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Urvil Patel Hits Counter-Attacking Hundred

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Netravalkar Removes Sharafu

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. Ranji Trophy Top Five: Fastest Double Centuries In History Feat. Prithvi Shaw

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  5. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  4. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

  5. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’