Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire In The Works? Here's What Mattson Tomlin Has To Say

Tobey Maguire was the first actor to headline the Spider-Man film series in 2002, and his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man made him one of the most beloved superheroes. After donning the Spider-Man suit in three movies, he made his return to the franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) for a special cameo with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There have been reports that Maguire might return to the franchise with the fourth instalment. Read on to know.