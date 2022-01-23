After more than a decade, Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire reprised his role as Spiderman in the Marvel movie 'Spiderman: No Way Home.' Fans were overjoyed to see the first spidey slay on camera once more. Now, actor Andrew Garfield has shared what happened behind the scenes while working with Maguire in a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

During the interview, Garfield was asked if Maguire needed to be reminded not to stare straight at the cameras as he had been working on producing for some time. Garfield responded, "He took a little bit of a sabbatical from acting for a while, much to my dismay, because I'm such a huge fan of him as an actor."

He continued, "It was so awesome to be able to be present for him being on a film set as an actor again, and especially as that character. I grew up idolizing Tobey in that role and he's such a huge part of that character for me, and just being a fan of him as an actor."

Garfield stated that they had a fantastic experience working with filmmaker Jon Watts. They were brainstorming and came up with an equation between the three spidermen during their workshop, before they even started filming.

He said, "We were throwing ideas around of what the relationship could develop into, what the dynamic could be, what the feeling towards each other is, and when we first see each other versus when we part ways, what's the journey of that?"

Garfield stated it did not feel like a film set rather, he shared, "it felt protected. It was very strange. It didn't feel like we were doing this big Spider-Man film. It felt very, very playful like we were kind of two friends making a little Spider-Man short film and going, 'Wouldn't this be cool?'"

He added, "I think he really started to remember his connection to acting as well, his love of it as if no time had passed."