Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Andrew Garfield Grew Up Idolizing Tobey Maguire In Spiderman's Role

"I grew up idolizing Tobey in that role and he's such a huge part of that character for me," said Andrew Garfield while talking about Tobey Maguire.

Andrew Garfield Grew Up Idolizing Tobey Maguire In Spiderman's Role
Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-man: No Way Home' - Instagram

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 4:48 pm

After more than a decade, Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire reprised his role as Spiderman in the Marvel movie 'Spiderman: No Way Home.' Fans were overjoyed to see the first spidey slay on camera once more. Now, actor Andrew Garfield has shared what happened behind the scenes while working with Maguire in a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

During the interview, Garfield was asked if Maguire needed to be reminded not to stare straight at the cameras as he had been working on producing for some time. Garfield responded, "He took a little bit of a sabbatical from acting for a while, much to my dismay, because I'm such a huge fan of him as an actor." 

He continued, "It was so awesome to be able to be present for him being on a film set as an actor again, and especially as that character. I grew up idolizing Tobey in that role and he's such a huge part of that character for me, and just being a fan of him as an actor."

Garfield stated that they had a fantastic experience working with filmmaker Jon Watts. They were brainstorming and came up with an equation between the three spidermen during their workshop, before they even started filming.

He said, "We were throwing ideas around of what the relationship could develop into, what the dynamic could be, what the feeling towards each other is, and when we first see each other versus when we part ways, what's the journey of that?" 

Garfield stated it did not feel like a film set rather, he shared, "it felt protected. It was very strange. It didn't feel like we were doing this big Spider-Man film. It felt very, very playful like we were kind of two friends making a little Spider-Man short film and going, 'Wouldn't this be cool?'"

He added, "I think he really started to remember his connection to acting as well, his love of it as if no time had passed."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Marvel Studios Movies Hollywood Tobey Maguire Andrew Garfield Fantasy Movies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Measured Love: They Found Each Other In The Darkness of Things-Part II

Measured Love: They Found Each Other In The Darkness of Things-Part II

Celebs Who Will Compete In The Upcoming State Elections

Shaan Says Film Songs Are Not Making Impact Now As They Are More Realistic

Swara Bhasker Is Tripping On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Special Song 'Oo Antava'

Salman Khan's Neighbour Claims Bodies Of Film Stars Are Buried In His Panvel Farmhouse

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round