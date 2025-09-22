Tom Holland Sustains Injury While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland sustained a mild injury on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day
He reportedly fell while filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, located about 20 miles outside of London
Holland will take a break from shoot for several days to recover
Tom Holland started shooting for the fourth instalment of Spider-Man in August. But recently, he was injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, post which the shoot was halted. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor sustained a concussion on Friday, September 19. As per sources, Holland, 29, will be on a break for several days to recuperate.
Tom Holland's injury
According to the Daily Mail, Holland was taken to a hospital after he fell while filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, located about 20 miles outside of London.
At a charity dinner on Sunday, September 21, Holland's father, Dominic, reportedly told the media that his son would stay away from filming "for a while."
A source from Spider-Man 4's production team told Deadline that he will take a break “out of precaution.”
According to The Sun, Holland sustained the injury after a stunt went wrong. The portal also reported that a woman, who is said to be a stunt double, was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
"We were called at 10.30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford," a Service spokesman of the East of England Ambulance said. "An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care," he added.
Spider-Man 4 cast and release date
The Marvel superhero film will also star Holland's girlfriend Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, among others. It is all set to hit the screens on July 31, 2026.