Tom Holland Sustains Injury While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland's father, Dominic, reportedly told the media that his son would stay away from filming Spider-Man 4 "for a while."

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tom Holland injury
Tom Holland injured while shooting Spider-Man 4 Photo: Instagram/Tom Holland
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tom Holland sustained a mild injury on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

  • He reportedly fell while filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, located about 20 miles outside of London

  • Holland will take a break from shoot for several days to recover

Tom Holland started shooting for the fourth instalment of Spider-Man in August. But recently, he was injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, post which the shoot was halted. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor sustained a concussion on Friday, September 19. As per sources, Holland, 29, will be on a break for several days to recuperate.

Tom Holland's injury

According to the Daily Mail, Holland was taken to a hospital after he fell while filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, located about 20 miles outside of London.

At a charity dinner on Sunday, September 21, Holland's father, Dominic, reportedly told the media that his son would stay away from filming "for a while."

A source from Spider-Man 4's production team told Deadline that he will take a break “out of precaution.”

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man Brand New Day teaser out - X/Sony Pictures
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser: Tom Holland To Suit Up As Spider-Man In New Costume

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to The Sun, Holland sustained the injury after a stunt went wrong. The portal also reported that a woman, who is said to be a stunt double, was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Related Content
Related Content

"We were called at 10.30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford," a Service spokesman of the East of England Ambulance said. "An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care," he added.

Tom Holland interacts with fans on set during Spider-Man: Brand New Day shoot - Instagram/Spider-Man Movie
Tom Holland Says Wearing The Iconic Spider-Man Suit 'Feels Different This Time' | Watch BTS Video With Fans

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Spider-Man 4 cast and release date

The Marvel superhero film will also star Holland's girlfriend Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, among others. It is all set to hit the screens on July 31, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Found Out 'Only Way To Give Medicine' To Pakistan

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

  3. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Final: TKR Clinch Title

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Star As IND Beat PAK By Six Wickets

  5. Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Cox’s Maiden Half-Century Helps Three Lions Clinch Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

  5. SCI Injury Awareness Month: 'I Am Empowering Others With Spinal Cord Injuries, Using My Journey As A Beacon Of Hope'

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. Australia, Canada, And U.K. Recognize Palestinian Statehood In Bold Pre-UNGA Move

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn