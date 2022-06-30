Pakistan Cricket Board Central Contracts For 2022-23: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi Get Top Deals

Five Pakistan cricketers, including all-format captain Babar Azam, were awarded both red and white-ball central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

It is the first time that the PCB has introduced separate central contracts in both Test and shorter formats of the game which come into effect from Friday for the next 12 months.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan along with fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are the other players who were awarded contracts in both red and white-ball cricket.

10 other players have also been handed the red-ball contract while 11 have been given the white-ball contract.

The Emerging Contract List has been given to seven players, which is four more than last year.

Shan Masood, Haider Ali and Naseem Shah have made comebacks, but Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain have failed to make the cut.

White-ball contract

Category A : Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman;

Category B : Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf;

Category C : Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz;

Category D : Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Khusdil Shah, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.

Red-ball contract

Category A : Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Azhar Ali;

Category B : Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam;

Category C : Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique;

Category D : Yasir Shah, Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Emerging category : Salman Ali Agha, Haseebullah, Mohammad Huraira, Ali Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris.

