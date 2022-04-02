And so it goes all the way to the wire. The Pakistan vs Australia ODI series could not have asked for a better finish. If one thought Australia will steamroll the home team after their 88-run win in the first ODI, Pakistan bounced back admirably to square the series and set up Saturday's decider. The third and final PAK vs AUS ODI in Lahore can be seen live in India on TV and on digital devices. (Cricket News)

Pakistan's six-wicket win on Thursday has lifted the home team's hopes of winning the series and climbing up the ladder in the World Super League table. This series will have a lot to do with qualifying for the ICC ODI World Cup in India next year. Pakistan will obviously want to qualify directly.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Watch Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels on April 2 (Saturday) at 3:30 pm IST. Live streaming of the match can be seen on SONYLiv.

Pakistan have all the reason to believe they can win the series. Captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq smashed powerful centuries Thursday as Pakistan leveled the three-match series against a depleted Australia with their biggest ever successful run-chase in an ODI.

This has been a high-scoring series. Australia win the Test series 1-0 but this ODI team is missing several key white-ball stars due to several reasons and one of them is IPL. All-format players like Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith are not available for Australia.

The emphatic win on Thursday broke Pakistan’s 10-match losing streak against Australia. The momentum is clearly with the Green Shirts!

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Pakistan (likely XI): 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Zahid Mahmood, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia (likely XI): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Travis Head, 3 Ben McDermott, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Mitchell Swepson