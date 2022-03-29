Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score, Lahore: Pakistan Opt To Bowl Against Australia

A full-strength Pakistan will look to avenge the 1-0 Test series defeat against Australia. Follow live cricket score of the 1st PAK vs AUS ODI in Lahore.

Pakistan vs Australia first ODI takes place in Lahore. Follow live cricket score of PAK vs AUS. PCB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 3:05 pm

Having lost a well-fought and emotional Test series 1-0, Pakistan will look to ride home advantage in the three-match ODI series starting in Lahore on Tuesday against an Australian team without some of its top white-ball stars. This series is part of the World Cup Super League Cycle and some preparation for the 50-over World Cup scheduled in India in 2023. Australia will be led by Aaron Finch, who had captained his team to the T20 World Cup title in UAE last year. Follow here live cricket score of PAK vs AUS 1st ODI. LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | IPL 2022

03:05 PM IST: Pakistan Opt To Bowl

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first.  

02:36 PM IST: Less Than 30 Minutes For Toss

The toss will take place at 3 PM IST. After a thrilling Test series decider, Pakistan must be eyeing a comeback against Australia and what better it could be with a win. Will Australia let Pakistan do so? We will discover soon.

02:06 PM IST: Welcome Everyone

Good afternoon guys, welcome to this space. We will be providing you all the updates of Pakistan vs Australia first ODI here that takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Stay connected.

With several players planning to play the long and gruelling IPL in India, Australia will be without some of their leading white-ball stars in the ODI series against Pakistan. Prominent among those missing from Aaron Finch's team are David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell March. The reasons for missing the ODIs vs Pakistan range from injuries to personal.

Pakistan have no such problems. Players like Abdullah Shafique, who did well in the recent Test series against Australia, have been included in the ODI team as Pakistan plan to produce more and more all-format cricketers like skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq. 

Australia have a good record against Pakistan in ODIs. They have 68 wins in 101 completed matches but will start as the underdogs in this ODI series that will be entirely played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

