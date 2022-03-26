Live Streaming Details Of Pakistan Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue Of PAK Vs AUS Cricket Match

After the historic Test series, Pakistan and Australia will face off in a three-match ODI series in Lahore starting March 29 (Tuesday). The PAK vs AUS ODI series will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on SonyLiv. (More Cricket News)

Both Pakistan and Australia have already named their respective squads. While Babar Azam will continue lead Pakistan in the white-ball series, also featuring a lone T20 International, the visitors will see Pat Cummins making way for Aaron Finch.

Pakistan have named Asif Afridi and wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris for the three ODIs but dropped Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim. Australia on Saturday revealed that Steve Smith has been ruled out with an elbow problem. Mitchell Swepson has been named as the replacement. The visitors have already

rested key players David Warner, Glen Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Star and Cummins.

Pakistan vs Australia ODI Head-to-head Record

This will be the 105th meeting between Pakistan and Australia in the ODIs. Australia lead the head-to-head record 68-32. There was one tied match, besides three no results. Australia have won the last nine meetings.

Pakistan and Australia have previously played 11 bilateral ODI series. Australia lead the series head-to-head record 8-3, including the last seven.

Match and telecast details of the first PAK vs AUS ODI match

The first ODI match between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for March 29, 2022. The start time for PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI is 3:30 PM IST (03:00 PM local)

First Pakistan vs Australia ODI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. First Pakistan vs Australia ODI will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network in India. The live streaming of PAK vs AUS will be available on SonyLiv.

Squads

Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim jr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.