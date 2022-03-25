Friday, Mar 25, 2022
LIVE BLOG

PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, Third Test, Day 5: Pakistan Need 278 Runs To Win In Lahore

On a worn-out Day 5 pitch at Lahore, Pakistan batters face a battle of survival against Australia. Follow here PAK vs AUS live cricket scores.

Pakistan need to bat three full sessions on Day 5 at Lahore. Follow PAK vs AUS live cricket scores. AP Photo

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 8:19 am

Just like the Karachi Test, where Pakistan batted for 171.4 overs to force an epic draw, Day 5 of the third and series-deciding Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is tantalisingly poised. After a dramatic Day 4 on Thursday, Pakistan were 73 for no loss at stumps after Australian skipper Pat Cummins made a bold declaration to set the hosts a target of 351 runs. The series is tied 0-0. Follow Day 5 live scores of PAK vs AUS.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

Preview

Pakistan have really showed character in this Lahore Test. The strength to look Australia in the eye has come from dollops of confidence the team acquired after the fantastic draw in Karachi.

Imam-Ul-Haq (42 batting) and the in-form Abdullah Shafique (27 not out) battled a difficult third session on Thursday to leave the Aussies frustrated. Steve Smith's poor fielding only helped matters for the home team.

Friday morning, Australia will have a ball that is 27 overs old. The visitors will look up to skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc to use their reverse swing skills to fork out the Pakistan top order and then force a decision.

Cummins and Starc picked up nine Pakistan wickets in the first innings. If Pakistan suffer a similar collapse -- they lost their last five wickets for four runs -- then Australia can win this game but a victory for Pakistan can't be ruled out given the quality and depth of their batting where in-form skipper Babar Azam has been pivotal.

