Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Venue, Timing And Watch Live Details

The third and final Test of the Pakistan vs Australia series will start at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium from Monday. The first two Tests ended in draws with both teams scoring a lot of runs, especially in the first match in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs AUS Test can be seen on live streaming in India. (More Cricket News)

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998. This historic series has caught the attention of the world even as Bangladesh created a bit of cricket history by scoring their first win in South Africa - a 38-run victory in the first ODI at Centurion. (SA vs BAN 2nd ODI BLOG)

The PAK vs AUS series decider can be seen Live on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD from 10.30 AM IST. Live streaming will be available in the SONYLiv App. It is a paid application.

Both teams will expect a result in Lahore. The Pakistan Cricket Board has flown in ICC Academy curator Toby Lumsden, who has assisted the local ground staff to prepare the Lahore Test wicket. Lahore will be hosting a Test match after 13 years.

No international cricket was played in this city since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009 which shut the doors of international cricket in Pakistan.

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a dreary draw and the pitch was slammed by the ICC. Pakistan salvaged an honourable draw in the second Test at Karachi. Skipper Babar Azam's epic 196 was the highlight of the Test.

Babar Azam played one of the epic knocks in the fourth innings of a Test match when his marathon 196 defied Australia for over 10 hours and forced a draw at Karachi to keep the series locked at 0-0.

