Everton Expecting More Transfer Deals ‘Next Week’, Says David Moyes

Everton boss David Moyes is confident the club will step up their transfer dealings over the next week as they look ahead to the new season.
The Toffees ended their pre-season trip to the United States with a credible 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.
They have spent £27m (€32m) on striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal, while Carlos Alcaraz made his move from Flamengo permanent following a loan spell last season. Mark Travers and Adam Aznou have also joined.
However, Moyes has not hid his frustration in recent weeks over a failure to bolster his squad further, with the Toffees having lost key players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
But the Scot gave a more positive update in his post-match press conference following the United match.
"I think there’ll be deals next week," said Moyes.
"We’re getting near the tickly bit soon and we’re going to get some things done.
"But I’ve got to say – I felt that four or five weeks ago as well."
Everton reportedly had a bid rejected for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling last week, though it is expected they will return with another offer for the youngster. They have also been in talks with Lyon over Malick Fofana.
Following the completion of their Premier League Summer Series in the United States, attention for Everton now turns to their match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
While the Toffees did beat Port Vale in a behind-closed-doors match at the venue last month, Saturday's clash with Roma will mark the first time they have played at their new ground in front of fans.
"That'll be a great occasion for us all," added Moyes. "For us all to go down there and see what it looks like, and hopefully a good day of weather and fill the place out.
"I would love to be able to have a couple of players, and I could tell the crowd 'this is the start of it all'."
Moyes was also boosted by James Tarkowski, who missed the end of last season due to a hamstring injury, getting some minutes under his belt against United, while he also expects fellow defender Jarrad Branthwaite to be fit after the centre-back missed the trip to the US.
After their friendly against Roma, Everton begin their Premier League season with a visit to Elland Road to face newly promoted Leeds United on August 18.