Everton Vs Newcastle United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

David Moyes believes Everton’s revival is only just beginning after their first win at Old Trafford in 12 years. With back-to-back league victories lifting them to 11th, the Toffees aim to push towards European qualification as in-form Newcastle visit Goodison Park on Saturday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Everton Vs Newcastle United preview English Premier League 2025-26 Match prediction players to watch
Everton manager David Moyes celebrates his side's win in the English Premier League match against Manchester United on Novemmber 25, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton host Newcastle after landmark Old Trafford win and move into top half

  • Moyes insists revival is only starting, with Europe an emerging ambition

  • Grealish and Barnes key threats, but both sides are almost dead even to emerge as winners

David Moyes feels that Everton have "not even started" their resurgence as he looks to build on a memorable win over Manchester United.

Everton recovered from the bizarre dismissal of Idrissa Gueye, who was sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane, to win 1-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.

It marked the Toffees' first victory away at United since 2013.

Everton have won their last two Premier League matches to sit 11th, above reigning champions Liverpool on goal difference, ahead of hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.

And Moyes is positive about what is to come from his team.

"I still think we've not even started yet to get everything back together, but having more nights like this will generate what we want," he told Everton's official media channels.

"Years gone by, I can think of days when we've had wins and we were qualifying for Europe and I don't want to get ahead of myself and I don't want to do it on the back of one victory, but look, I want to try to get Everton supporters back into European football again and I'd love it to be as soon as possible."

Related Content
Related Content

Champions League qualification may seem beyond Everton, even if they are only three points off the top four.

Opta's supercomputer, though, does hand them a 21.8% chance of a top-eight finish, which may be enough to secure a place in Europe for next season.

Everton's win over United also saw some England hopefuls coming to the fore, with James Garner, Jack Grealish and matchwinner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all impressing in front of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, while Jordan Pickford made some excellent saves.

"He [Tuchel] should have no doubt about his goalkeeper, that's for sure," added Moyes.

"I think Jimmy Garner and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall won't be a million miles away.

"We're lucky we have some good English players and certainly get two or three of them, that's for sure."

Newcastle head into Saturday's clash on the back of beating Manchester City 2-1 in their last league match, though they did lose by the same scoreline at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton - Jack Grealish

Grealish (36) has won more fouls than any other player in the Premier League this season. His tally of 24 chances created ranks third in the division, behind Jeremy Doku (27) and Bruno Fernandes (31).

Against no side does Grealish have more Premier League assists than he has against Newcastle (four). The winger also has the joint-most assists of any player in the Premier League this season (four), though all four came in his first three appearances in August.

Newcastle United - Harvey Barnes

After a run of 16 games without a goal, Barnes has now scored four times in his last three appearances, netting both in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Man City and then also scoring against Marseille.

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League away games, opening the scoring in both of the last two. Only three teams have lost 3+ consecutive away games despite opening the scoring in the competition – Middlesbrough (September 2008), Leicester City (October 2022) and Brentford (November 2024).

However, Newcastle are looking for consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since a run of five in March/April last season. But, away from home, the Magpies are winless in nine Premier League games (D4 L5), last having a longer run between December 2015 and August 2017 (12).

Everton have won 2-0 against Fulham and 1-0 at Manchester United in their last two Premier League games. They have not won three in a row with a clean sheet each time since April 2024.

This is the first time Everton are facing Newcastle in the Premier League while above them in the table since a 3-1 away loss in February 2022 (Everton 16th, Newcastle 19th). The Toffees are winless in their last six matches against the Magpies when above them (D2 L4).

Newcastle are winless in their last four Premier League games against Everton (D2 L2), having won five of their previous six against the Toffees (L1).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton - 36.8%

Draw - 26.3%

Newcastle United - 36.9%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, NPL 2025 Highlights: Basir Ahamad's Knock Helps BIK Beat KAY By 3 Wickets

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  4. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  5. Venezuela Revokes Rights Of Six Airlines After Flight Suspensions

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs