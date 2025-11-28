Everton Vs Newcastle United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Everton host Newcastle after landmark Old Trafford win and move into top half
Moyes insists revival is only starting, with Europe an emerging ambition
Grealish and Barnes key threats, but both sides are almost dead even to emerge as winners
David Moyes feels that Everton have "not even started" their resurgence as he looks to build on a memorable win over Manchester United.
Everton recovered from the bizarre dismissal of Idrissa Gueye, who was sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane, to win 1-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.
Everton have won their last two Premier League matches to sit 11th, above reigning champions Liverpool on goal difference, ahead of hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.
And Moyes is positive about what is to come from his team.
"I still think we've not even started yet to get everything back together, but having more nights like this will generate what we want," he told Everton's official media channels.
"Years gone by, I can think of days when we've had wins and we were qualifying for Europe and I don't want to get ahead of myself and I don't want to do it on the back of one victory, but look, I want to try to get Everton supporters back into European football again and I'd love it to be as soon as possible."
Champions League qualification may seem beyond Everton, even if they are only three points off the top four.
Opta's supercomputer, though, does hand them a 21.8% chance of a top-eight finish, which may be enough to secure a place in Europe for next season.
Everton's win over United also saw some England hopefuls coming to the fore, with James Garner, Jack Grealish and matchwinner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all impressing in front of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, while Jordan Pickford made some excellent saves.
"He [Tuchel] should have no doubt about his goalkeeper, that's for sure," added Moyes.
"I think Jimmy Garner and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall won't be a million miles away.
"We're lucky we have some good English players and certainly get two or three of them, that's for sure."
Newcastle head into Saturday's clash on the back of beating Manchester City 2-1 in their last league match, though they did lose by the same scoreline at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Everton - Jack Grealish
Grealish (36) has won more fouls than any other player in the Premier League this season. His tally of 24 chances created ranks third in the division, behind Jeremy Doku (27) and Bruno Fernandes (31).
Against no side does Grealish have more Premier League assists than he has against Newcastle (four). The winger also has the joint-most assists of any player in the Premier League this season (four), though all four came in his first three appearances in August.
Newcastle United - Harvey Barnes
After a run of 16 games without a goal, Barnes has now scored four times in his last three appearances, netting both in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Man City and then also scoring against Marseille.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League away games, opening the scoring in both of the last two. Only three teams have lost 3+ consecutive away games despite opening the scoring in the competition – Middlesbrough (September 2008), Leicester City (October 2022) and Brentford (November 2024).
However, Newcastle are looking for consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since a run of five in March/April last season. But, away from home, the Magpies are winless in nine Premier League games (D4 L5), last having a longer run between December 2015 and August 2017 (12).
Everton have won 2-0 against Fulham and 1-0 at Manchester United in their last two Premier League games. They have not won three in a row with a clean sheet each time since April 2024.
This is the first time Everton are facing Newcastle in the Premier League while above them in the table since a 3-1 away loss in February 2022 (Everton 16th, Newcastle 19th). The Toffees are winless in their last six matches against the Magpies when above them (D2 L4).
Newcastle are winless in their last four Premier League games against Everton (D2 L2), having won five of their previous six against the Toffees (L1).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Everton - 36.8%
Draw - 26.3%
Newcastle United - 36.9%