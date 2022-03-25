Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Beat Pakistan In Lahore To Win Series 1-0

Australia bundled out Pakistan for 235 runs in the final innings to win the Test series decider in Lahore by 115 runs.

PAK Vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Beat Pakistan In Lahore To Win Series 1-0
Australian skipper Pat Cummins (centre) won the Player of the Match award in Lahore Test. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 6:29 pm

Pakistan failed Friday to hold out in the last session of the third and final cricket test which Australia won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0.

PAK vs AUS Day 5 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News 

The hosts were dismissed for 235 in their second innings on a worn-out wicket as Australia enjoyed a successful end to its first test series in Pakistan since 1998. 

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Beat Pakistan By 115 Runs In 3rd Test, Clinch Historic Series 1-0 - Highlights

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Creates New Batting Record - Statstical Highlights

PAK Vs AUS, 1st Test: Imam-Ul-Haq Shines As Pakistan, Australia Share Spoils In Rawalpindi

Resuming on 73-0, and entering the final session at 190-5, Pakistan collapsed against veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who got plenty of turn and bounce from a fifth-day wicket and finished with 5-83 from 37 overs. 

Australia was rewarded for setting Pakistan a challenging target of 351 after boldly declaring its second innings at 227-3. Pakistan had conceded a decisive 123-run lead after scoring 268 in its first innings in reply to Australia's 391. 

Lyon bowled an unchanged marathon spell of 28 overs on the last day. Pacer Pat Cummins clean bowled No. 11 Naseem Shah to finish off Pakistan.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq (70) and captain Babar Azam (55) scored fighting half centuries but the rest of Pakistan's batters crumbled against the menacing reverse swing of Cummins, who took 3-23, and the sharp spin of Lyon.

The first test ended in a tame draw at Rawalpindi where the pitch was rated as below average by the ICC. Babar's brilliant 196 in more than 10 hours denied Australia a win at Karachi where Pakistan played out 171.4 overs in more than five sessions and forced an epic draw.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia Pakistan Vs Australia 2022 Pakistan Vs Australia Test Series Australia National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Nathan Lyon Pat Cummins Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam Lahore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies