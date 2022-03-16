Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Creates New Batting Record - Stats Highlights

Babar Azam hit 196 to help Pakistan salvage a draw against Australia in the second Test. Pakistan skipper was adjudged player of the match.

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Creates New Batting Record - Stats Highlights
Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays a shot during their second Test against Australia in Karachi. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 8:35 pm

Babar Azam set a new record of highest individual score by a skipper in the fourth innings of a Test match after making 196 in 603 minutes off 425 balls with 21 fours and a six in Pakistan’s second innings on the fifth day of the second Test match against Australia at National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday (March 16).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Set a massive target of 506 runs by Australia, Pakistan reached 443/7 with Mohammad Rizwan hitting a four off the fourth ball in the final over (172). Vice-captain Rizwan remained unbeaten on 104 off 177 balls.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Help Pakistan Earn Draw Against Australia

PAK Vs AUS, 4th Test: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique Deflate Australia On Day 4

PAK Vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's 'Daal And Roti' Tweet Sets Tongues Wagging; Fans Slam PCB

After the match, Babar Azam hailed his deputy and said that the plan for Pakistan "was to bat session-by-session and build partnerships... Mohammad Rizwan was outstanding as he saved the Test for us."

England’s Mike Atherton who scored an unbeaten 185 in 643 minutes off 492 balls with 29 fours against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1995-96 held the previous record.

Younis Khan who scored an unbeaten 107 in 211 minutes off 182 balls with 14 fours against India at Kolkata in November 2007 held the previous record for Pakistan.

** Babar Azam’s 196 in 603 minutes off 425 balls with 21 fours and a six, is also his highest score in Tests. The right-handed batter’s previous highest score was 143 off 193 balls with 18 fours and a six against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi in February 2020.

** Requiring a record 506 runs or surviving 172 overs, a gutsy Pakistan reached 443 for seven in 171.4 overs. It was Pakistan’s highest fourth innings total to draw the match. Pakistan made 450 in 145 overs to lose the match against Australia at Brisbane in 2016-17.

** Pakistan fell short of a record run chase by 63 runs, but in getting through they achieved the fifth-most overs batted in the fourth innings. England who played 218.2 eight ball overs against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1938-39, holds the record of playing the highest number of balls in the fourth innings of a Test match.

** The Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam’s 228-run stand for the third wicket was the highest ever stand for any wicket in the fourth innings of a Test match at Karachi. They erased the previous best of 153 runs between Ijaz Ahmed and Moin Khan against Australia for the fifth wicket in 1998-99.

HIGHEST SCORES BY SKIPPERS IN FOURTH INNINGS
(Score - Batter - Opponent - Venue - Season)

196 - Babar Azam (Pakistan) - Australia - Karachi - 2021-22;
185* - Mike Atherton (England) - South Africa - Johannesburg - 1995-96;
176 - Bevan Congdon (New Zealand) - England - Nottingham - 1973;
173* - Don Bradman (Australia) - England - Leeds - 1948;
156 - Ricky Ponting (Australia) - England - Manchester - 2005.

PAKISTAN’S HIGHEST FOURTH INNINGS TOTALS
(Score - Overs - Opponent - Venue - Season - Result)

450 - 145 - Australia - Brisbane - 2016-17 - Lost;
443/7 - 171.4 - Australia - Karachi - 2021-22 - Draw;
382/3 - 103.1 - Sri Lanka - Pallekele - 2015 - Won;
343/3 - 117 - South Africa - Dubai - 2010-11 - Draw;
341/9 - 129 - West Indies - Port of Spain - 1987-88 - Draw.

(With inputs from Syed Pervez Qaiser)

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia PAK Vs AUS Karachi Test Pakistan National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Cricket Stats Stats Highlights Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mike Atherton Don Bradman Ricky Ponting Abdullah Shafique Karachi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is 'Stealth Omicron' That Is Driving China's Biggest Covid Outbreak? Can It Hit India?

What Is 'Stealth Omicron' That Is Driving China's Biggest Covid Outbreak? Can It Hit India?

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming