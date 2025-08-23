Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: MCI 0-2 TOT; Palhinha Doubles Spurs' Advantage

Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: Joao Palhinha celebrates after netting Spurs' second goal at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to the live blog of English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s champions were dominant in their 4-0 opening win, with Erling Haaland and debutant Tijjani Reijnders starring, while Spurs impressed in a 3-0 victory over Burnley with new signing Mohammed Kudus shining. With both sides sitting in the top three after the first round, this showdown promises goals, drama, and an early marker in the title race. Follow the live score and updates here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Aug 2025, 05:57:41 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: Half-Time Update The seven minutes of added time elapse, and Spurs go into the lemon break in command. City have themselves to blame for their position, especially for that second goal that Trafford would really be embarrassed about right now. Will the hosts bounce back? Find out on the other side.

23 Aug 2025, 05:55:29 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: MCI 0-2 TOT And another one! Tottenham are rampant at the Etihad as Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford makes a mess off a defensive pass and Richarlison is on the prowl. Joao Palhinha takes hold of the ball and his deflected shot goes in. Spurs two to the good in the second minute of stoppage time.

23 Aug 2025, 05:44:56 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: MCI 0-1 TOT Tottenham take the lead as VAR comes to their rescue! Brennan Johnson finds the back of the net in the 36th minute but the offside flag goes up straight away. A VAR check is employed and the decision is overturned to send Spurs into raptures.

23 Aug 2025, 05:28:57 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: MCI 0-0 TOT Rayan Ait-Nouri goes down and takes treatment. He eventually gets back up and resumes play, but the injury is too severe for him to continue and Nathan Ake comes on for him in the 23rd minute. Early blow for Pep Guardiola's men.

23 Aug 2025, 05:12:25 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: MCI 0-0 TOT The visiting Tottenham supporters are making their views heard with regards to chairman Daniel Levy, chanting "We want Levy out" loudly. Meanwhile, Spurs earn a free-kick in a really promising position but Pedro Porro slams it into City's defensive wall in the ninth minute.

23 Aug 2025, 05:04:28 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off! We are underway at the Etihad Stadium. Man City attacking from left to right and Tottenham from right to left in the first half. It's a pleasant day in Manchester, and the fans are rooting for a cracker of a match.

23 Aug 2025, 05:00:02 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Score Premier League: Ready For Kick Off Referee Peter Bankes, flanked by his assistants, stands ready as the Manchester City and Tottenham players line up in the tunnel. A packed Etihad Stadium buzzes with anticipation for this mouth-watering lunchtime kickoff, with the atmosphere reaching fever pitch as the players emerge to the sound of Hey Jude echoing around the ground.

23 Aug 2025, 04:41:10 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Score Premier League: What Happened Last Time? The last encounter between Manchester City and Tottenham came in February at the North London, where City edged out a 1-0 victory. Erling Haaland proved the difference-maker, striking in the 12th minute to secure all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side in a tightly contested clash.

23 Aug 2025, 04:17:01 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Score Premier League: Streaming Details The Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India. Read the full details here.

23 Aug 2025, 04:03:49 pm IST Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Score Premier League: Starting XIs Tottenham Hotspur XI: Guglielmo Vicario (goalkeeper), Joao Palhinha, Richarlison, Cristian Romero (captain), Mohammed Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancu, Micky van de Ven. Manchester City XI: James Trafford (goalkeeper), Ruben Dias, Tijjani Reijnders, John Stones, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Nico Gonzalez, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis



XI | Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Ait-Nouri, Nico, Reijnders, Bobb, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland



SUBS | Ederson, Ake, Doku, Rodri, Bernardo, Nunes, O'Reilly, Khusanov, Foden



🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/A7fV1jrDMR — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2025 Your Spurs side 🖤



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/kzK36I93LT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2025