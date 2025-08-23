Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur at Etiham Stadium on Saturday.
Two of the standout performers from the opening weekend of the 2025–26 Premier League season clash when Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 23, Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side, looking to reclaim the domestic crown after a trophy-less 2024–25 campaign, began strongly with a 4–0 win over Wolves, with Erling Haaland netting twice and debutant Tijjani Reijnders stealing the spotlight.
Spurs, meanwhile, impressed in a 3–0 victory over Burnley, as new signing Mohammed Kudus marked his arrival with a dynamic display, just days after their UEFA Super Cup heartbreak against PSG. While City appear sharp and settled, questions linger over Tottenham’s transfer activity despite encouraging early signs under Thomas Frank.
Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 23 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on 23 August, at the Etihad Stdium.
Where to watch the Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.