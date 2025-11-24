Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Highlights, EPL North London Derby Updates: Eze Completes Hat-Trick As Gunners Dominate Spurs

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Eberechi Eze shines in the North London derby, scoring a historic hat-trick as Arsenal dominate Tottenham 4-1

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Highlights, EPL North London Derby Updates
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze reacts after scoring during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham in London, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the highlights of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 23. Arsenal produced a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the North London derby, delivering a statement performance at the Emirates Stadium. The standout moment came from Eberechi Eze, who scored a historic hat-trick—the first Arsenal player to achieve the feat against Spurs in 37 years. Leandro Trossard assisted the first goal, with Eze adding two more to complete his treble. Arsenal’s dominance was clear through possession, creativity, and defensive organization. Tottenham briefly responded with a goal from Richarlison, but it was never enough to challenge the hosts. The Emirates crowd erupted with every goal, witnessing a memorable derby that extended Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table and sent a warning to title rivals.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur. Stay tuned for live updates.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:00 pm IST. The Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Check full live streaming and other details here.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: ARS Starting XI!

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: TOT Starting XI!

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Game On!

Tottenham get us underway at the Emirates, knocking the ball around confidently as they move right to left across your screens. Arsenal settle into their defensive shape, looking to press early and set the tone for this fiery North London derby.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 5' ARS 0-0 TOT

Saka sends a teasing delivery in from the right, but Tottenham deal with it as the defence rises well to clear the danger. Arsenal, though, are straight back on the ball—quick to regroup and already building the next wave of pressure as they look to crack open the Spurs back line.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 13' ARS 0-0 TOT

Trossard stays down after Palhinha accidentally stands on his foot during their challenge, prompting the referee to pause play and check on him; the Belgian eventually gets back up and hobbles to the sideline for treatment as the game remains goalless.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 30' ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal keep pushing with sharper entries into the Spurs box, but despite the pressure, Tottenham hold firm and look to break with long balls whenever they can, only for Arsenal’s back line to snuff out every attempt.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 34' ARS 0-0 TOT

Saka wins another free-kick down the right after Bentancur hauls him back, earning the Spurs midfielder a deserved yellow. The winger then bends a teasing effort towards the far corner, forcing Vicario into a sharp, full-stretch punch to keep Arsenal at bay.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 36' ARS 1-0 TOT

Arsenal finally break the deadlock as Merino threads a clever ball into Trossard, who shifts onto his right, turns sharply and drills a precise low finish into the left corner, leaving Vicario rooted as the Emirates erupts.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 41' ARS 2-0 TOT

Eze doubles Arsenal’s lead with a moment of pure quality, pouncing on Rice’s chipped pass after a loose clearance and driving into the right channel before drilling a low finish past Vicario to send the Emirates into a frenzy. Spurs, already under pressure, now face a mountain to climb as Arsenal tighten their grip on the derby.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Halftime! | ARS 2-0 TOT

Arsenal head into the break with a commanding 2–0 lead, greeted by a roar from the Emirates as the referee signals half-time. The hosts have been sharper, quicker, and far more decisive in the final third, with goals from Trossard and Eze putting them firmly in control.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Second Half Stars! | ARS 2-0 TOT

Arsenal restart proceedings with confidence, knocking the ball around calmly as they look to manage their two-goal cushion. Spurs push higher up the pitch immediately, hoping to spark something after a quiet first half, but the hosts keep their composure and move the ball with purpose as the second half begins.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 47' ARS 3-0 TOT

Eze bags his second right after the restart, coolly finishing Timber’s slipped pass beyond Vicario to make it 3–0. Arsenal erupt, while Spurs look shell-shocked as pressure mounts.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 51' ARS 3-0 TOT

Arsenal continue to surge forward with confidence after Eze’s second, piling pressure on a rattled Spurs defence. Trossard almost creates another as he squares a teasing ball across the box for Eze, who seems poised for a hat-trick, but a slight deflection off a defender takes it out of his reach

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 55' ARS 3-1 TOT

Richarlison drags Spurs back into it with a stunning solo effort! The Brazilian pinches the ball near halfway, looks up, and audaciously lifts a perfectly weighted chip over the off-his-line Raya.

It sails into the right corner, giving Tottenham a lifeline completely against the flow of the game. A brilliant moment of instinct and technique from Richarlison as the derby suddenly sparks back to life.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 59' ARS 3-1 TOT

Arsenal try to take the sting out of the game, knocking the ball around to halt Spurs’ momentum, while the visitors push higher hoping to find another breakthrough.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 64' ARS 3-1 TOT

Arsenal win a free kick as Rice delivers a precise ball into the box. Vicario manages to punch it away, but the play ends with Saliba conceding a foul.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 72' ARS 3-1 TOT

Saka tests Vicario with a curling effort from the right, but the Spurs keeper makes a diving stop. Rice’s ensuing corner is underhit, allowing Tottenham to clear.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 76' ARS 4-1 TOT

Eze completes a sensational derby hat-trick! Trossard sets him up, and the England international fires past Sarr to make history, the first Arsenal player to net a Spurs hat-trick in 37 years.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Eze makes history!

He becomes only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in competitive Arsenal vs Tottenham clashes, joining legends Ted Drake, Terry Dyson, and Alan Sunderland.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 86' ARS 4-1 TOT

Tempers flare as Rice is hip-checked by Simons, sparking a scuffle between the sides. The referee intervenes, showing Simons a yellow card for the incident.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Fulltime! | ARS 4-1 TOT

Arsenal complete a commanding 4-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby. Eberechi Eze’s historic hat-trick, combined with clinical team play, propels the Gunners further atop the Premier League table.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Sunday Premier League Results

  1. Burnley 0-2 Chelsea

  2. Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest

  3. Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

  4. Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace

  5. Brighton 2-1 Brentford

  6. Fulham 1-0 Sunderland

  7. Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City

  8. Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa

  9. Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham

One game is still left to play.

Published At:
