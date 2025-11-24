Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Highlights, EPL North London Derby Updates: Eze Completes Hat-Trick As Gunners Dominate Spurs

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze reacts after scoring during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham in London, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the highlights of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 23. Arsenal produced a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the North London derby, delivering a statement performance at the Emirates Stadium. The standout moment came from Eberechi Eze, who scored a historic hat-trick—the first Arsenal player to achieve the feat against Spurs in 37 years. Leandro Trossard assisted the first goal, with Eze adding two more to complete his treble. Arsenal’s dominance was clear through possession, creativity, and defensive organization. Tottenham briefly responded with a goal from Richarlison, but it was never enough to challenge the hosts. The Emirates crowd erupted with every goal, witnessing a memorable derby that extended Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table and sent a warning to title rivals.

23 Nov 2025, 08:21:16 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello! Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur. Stay tuned for live updates.

23 Nov 2025, 09:18:36 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Start Time The match kicks off at 10:00 pm IST.

23 Nov 2025, 09:18:36 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: ARS Starting XI! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Hincapie in at centre-back

©️ Saka skippers the side

🎩 Merino leads the line



Let's bring the fight, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 10:32:23 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: TOT Starting XI! Your North London Derby starting XI 👊



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/IEqKY9HPEG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 10:34:03 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Game On! Tottenham get us underway at the Emirates, knocking the ball around confidently as they move right to left across your screens. Arsenal settle into their defensive shape, looking to press early and set the tone for this fiery North London derby.

23 Nov 2025, 10:35:07 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 5' ARS 0-0 TOT Saka sends a teasing delivery in from the right, but Tottenham deal with it as the defence rises well to clear the danger. Arsenal, though, are straight back on the ball—quick to regroup and already building the next wave of pressure as they look to crack open the Spurs back line.

23 Nov 2025, 10:36:03 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 13' ARS 0-0 TOT Trossard stays down after Palhinha accidentally stands on his foot during their challenge, prompting the referee to pause play and check on him; the Belgian eventually gets back up and hobbles to the sideline for treatment as the game remains goalless.

23 Nov 2025, 10:36:47 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 30' ARS 0-0 TOT Arsenal keep pushing with sharper entries into the Spurs box, but despite the pressure, Tottenham hold firm and look to break with long balls whenever they can, only for Arsenal’s back line to snuff out every attempt.

23 Nov 2025, 10:37:44 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 34' ARS 0-0 TOT Saka wins another free-kick down the right after Bentancur hauls him back, earning the Spurs midfielder a deserved yellow. The winger then bends a teasing effort towards the far corner, forcing Vicario into a sharp, full-stretch punch to keep Arsenal at bay.

23 Nov 2025, 10:40:53 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 36' ARS 1-0 TOT Arsenal finally break the deadlock as Merino threads a clever ball into Trossard, who shifts onto his right, turns sharply and drills a precise low finish into the left corner, leaving Vicario rooted as the Emirates erupts. LEO!!



A sensational throughball from Merino finds Trossard who swivels before curling home 🤩



🔴 1-0 ⚪️ (36) pic.twitter.com/cVkA3ZDnPh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 10:46:02 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 41' ARS 2-0 TOT Eze doubles Arsenal’s lead with a moment of pure quality, pouncing on Rice’s chipped pass after a loose clearance and driving into the right channel before drilling a low finish past Vicario to send the Emirates into a frenzy. Spurs, already under pressure, now face a mountain to climb as Arsenal tighten their grip on the derby.

23 Nov 2025, 10:53:19 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Halftime! | ARS 2-0 TOT Arsenal head into the break with a commanding 2–0 lead, greeted by a roar from the Emirates as the referee signals half-time. The hosts have been sharper, quicker, and far more decisive in the final third, with goals from Trossard and Eze putting them firmly in control. A dominant first-half performance.



Let's keep the energy up, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/HM0swU0Bud — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 11:06:31 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Second Half Stars! | ARS 2-0 TOT Arsenal restart proceedings with confidence, knocking the ball around calmly as they look to manage their two-goal cushion. Spurs push higher up the pitch immediately, hoping to spark something after a quiet first half, but the hosts keep their composure and move the ball with purpose as the second half begins.

23 Nov 2025, 11:11:26 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 47' ARS 3-0 TOT Eze bags his second right after the restart, coolly finishing Timber’s slipped pass beyond Vicario to make it 3–0. Arsenal erupt, while Spurs look shell-shocked as pressure mounts.

23 Nov 2025, 11:13:29 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 51' ARS 3-0 TOT Arsenal continue to surge forward with confidence after Eze’s second, piling pressure on a rattled Spurs defence. Trossard almost creates another as he squares a teasing ball across the box for Eze, who seems poised for a hat-trick, but a slight deflection off a defender takes it out of his reach

23 Nov 2025, 11:18:23 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 55' ARS 3-1 TOT Richarlison drags Spurs back into it with a stunning solo effort! The Brazilian pinches the ball near halfway, looks up, and audaciously lifts a perfectly weighted chip over the off-his-line Raya. It sails into the right corner, giving Tottenham a lifeline completely against the flow of the game. A brilliant moment of instinct and technique from Richarlison as the derby suddenly sparks back to life. 🚨 WHAT A GOAL FROM RICHARLISON WOW WOW HE LIKES TO SCORES BEAUTIFUL GOALS ONLY 🤯🤯🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/a1HHY8f1Cp — KinG £ (@xKGx__) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 11:21:00 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 59' ARS 3-1 TOT Arsenal try to take the sting out of the game, knocking the ball around to halt Spurs’ momentum, while the visitors push higher hoping to find another breakthrough.

23 Nov 2025, 11:25:32 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 64' ARS 3-1 TOT Arsenal win a free kick as Rice delivers a precise ball into the box. Vicario manages to punch it away, but the play ends with Saliba conceding a foul.

23 Nov 2025, 11:34:14 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 72' ARS 3-1 TOT Saka tests Vicario with a curling effort from the right, but the Spurs keeper makes a diving stop. Rice’s ensuing corner is underhit, allowing Tottenham to clear.

23 Nov 2025, 11:40:32 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 76' ARS 4-1 TOT Eze completes a sensational derby hat-trick! Trossard sets him up, and the England international fires past Sarr to make history, the first Arsenal player to net a Spurs hat-trick in 37 years.

23 Nov 2025, 11:49:43 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Eze makes history! He becomes only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in competitive Arsenal vs Tottenham clashes, joining legends Ted Drake, Terry Dyson, and Alan Sunderland.

23 Nov 2025, 11:51:54 pm IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: 86' ARS 4-1 TOT Tempers flare as Rice is hip-checked by Simons, sparking a scuffle between the sides. The referee intervenes, showing Simons a yellow card for the incident.

24 Nov 2025, 12:04:54 am IST Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, English Premier League: Fulltime! | ARS 4-1 TOT Arsenal complete a commanding 4-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby. Eberechi Eze’s historic hat-trick, combined with clinical team play, propels the Gunners further atop the Premier League table.