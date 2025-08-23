Manchester City Vs Tottenham, Premier League: ‘Best In World’ Rodri Fit To Play, Says Guardiola

Rodri, who missed Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Wolves due to an injury sustained at the Club World Cup, played just three league games in 2024-25 after suffering a knee injury against Arsenal

Rodri is fit to play for Man City against Spurs
  • Prior to their 4-0 win over Wolves, Manchester City had won just 61.7% of their matches without Rodri

  • Win percentage goes up to 73.2% with Rodri in the side

  • Pep Guardiola insists he is not worried about a drop in performance levels from midfielder

Pep Guardiola believes Rodri is still the “best player in the world”, while confirming the midfielder will play against Tottenham on Saturday.

Rodri missed Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Wolves due to an injury he sustained at the Club World Cup.

The Spaniard played just three league games last season after suffering a knee injury against Arsenal, returning for the penultimate match of the campaign.

Prior to their 4-0 win over Wolves, Man City had won just 61.7% of their matches without Rodri, compared to 73.2% with him in the side.

They also scored more goals (2.5) per game and conceded fewer (0.8) with Rodri, compared to 2.2 goals and 1.0 conceded per game when the 29-year-old was absent.

Guardiola insisted he is not worried about a drop in performance levels from Rodri, but wants to see him play more regularly going forward.

“Rodri and Phil [Foden] were not available for the last game, they were out but it was just because of a lack of training, they are ready for tomorrow,” said Guardiola.

“I just want consistency with Rodri. I don't have any doubts about his potential or his ability. Still, so far, he is the best player in the world.

“The consistency will come with training and games, training and games, week after week and after that everything will be fine.”

